15:14 27.05.2019

Four staff members of Odesa prison colony no. 51 injured during unrest, situation under control

According to preliminary data, in the Southern correctional facility No. 51 (Odesa) during the riots that occurred on Monday, four members of the colony were injured. At present, the situation is controlled by law enforcement officers, the instigators of the riot are isolated.

"According to preliminary information, during the events, four colony officers were injured and they received medical assistance. There are no casualties," the liaison department of police of Odesa region said.

