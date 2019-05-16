Russia-led forces mounted 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Wednesday, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mounted 24 attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 15, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters has said.

"On May 15, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 24 times. They used proscribed weapons – 120mm and 82mm mortars in nine instances. There were no Joint Forces casualties," the JFO HQ said on Facebook in its morning update on May 16.

Hot spots in the Skhid (East) sector were the towns of Maryinka and Avdiyivka, as well as the villages of Pavlopil, Mykolaivka, Novotroyitske, Novoselivka Druha, Lebedynske, Talakivka, Pisky, and Hnutove.

The enemy also attacked Ukrainian army positions in the Pivnich (North) sector, namely the villages of Zolote-4, Pivdenne, Novhorodske, Pishchane, and Shchastia.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, one enemy fighter was killed and one enemy drone was destroyed.

"Since the beginning of Thursday, the enemy has already mounted three attacks on our positions in the Skhid sector. In particular, they used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and small arms near the village of Novotroyitske; anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms near the village of Bohdanivka, grenade launchers near the village of Pavlopil," the JFO HQ said.

No Ukrainian army casualties have been reported since Thursday midnight.