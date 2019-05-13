If Council of Europe removes Russian sanctions, Minsk agreements no longer in force – Klimkin

Ukraine is ready to stop abiding by the Minsk agreements if certain European countries succeed in removing sanctions pressure on Russia, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"They asked me yesterday how the Council of Europe [will act on sanctions against Russia]. I told them honestly that if they do what several countries want to do, then I would stand up the same day and say that, firstly, we no longer have the Minsk accords and, secondly, the agreement was killed not only in Moscow but by you as well," Klimkin told journalists in Brussels on Monday.

Klimkin said his position was understood by Ukraine's French, German, Dutch and other partners.