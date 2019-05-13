Facts

16:44 13.05.2019

If Council of Europe removes Russian sanctions, Minsk agreements no longer in force – Klimkin

1 min read
If Council of Europe removes Russian sanctions, Minsk agreements no longer in force – Klimkin

Ukraine is ready to stop abiding by the Minsk agreements if certain European countries succeed in removing sanctions pressure on Russia, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"They asked me yesterday how the Council of Europe [will act on sanctions against Russia]. I told them honestly that if they do what several countries want to do, then I would stand up the same day and say that, firstly, we no longer have the Minsk accords and, secondly, the agreement was killed not only in Moscow but by you as well," Klimkin told journalists in Brussels on Monday.

Klimkin said his position was understood by Ukraine's French, German, Dutch and other partners.

Tags: #klimkin #eu #minsk_agreements
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:21 13.05.2019
EU Council extends mandate of consultative mission in Ukraine until May 31, 2021

EU Council extends mandate of consultative mission in Ukraine until May 31, 2021

13:56 09.05.2019
Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

16:16 07.05.2019
Important for Ukraine to continue implementation of Association Agreement with EU - European Commissioner Hahn

Important for Ukraine to continue implementation of Association Agreement with EU - European Commissioner Hahn

15:26 07.05.2019
Klimkin calls on G7, EU to introduce new sanctions against Russia for giving passports to Ukrainians in Donbas

Klimkin calls on G7, EU to introduce new sanctions against Russia for giving passports to Ukrainians in Donbas

15:15 07.05.2019
Zelensky assures EU of determination to defeat corruption, de-monopolize energy sector

Zelensky assures EU of determination to defeat corruption, de-monopolize energy sector

18:37 06.05.2019
Ukrtransnafta says it is ready to resume oil transit to EU

Ukrtransnafta says it is ready to resume oil transit to EU

13:23 06.05.2019
Klimkin announces his intention to offer his resignation to President-elect Zelensky

Klimkin announces his intention to offer his resignation to President-elect Zelensky

13:02 06.05.2019
Dates of Normandy format meeting not determined yet – Klimkin

Dates of Normandy format meeting not determined yet – Klimkin

16:34 04.05.2019
Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

11:57 04.05.2019
Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held captive for 2 years in ORDO – Klimkin

Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held captive for 2 years in ORDO – Klimkin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko, Stoltenberg note importance of developing practical cooperation between Ukraine and NATO

EU Council extends mandate of consultative mission in Ukraine until May 31, 2021

MP Leshchenko claims Lutsenko invented story about Biden, Zlochevsky to remain prosecutor general

Filaret says OCU split possible

Ukrainian mine clearance specialists remove mines from more than 60 hectares in Donetsk, Luhansk regions during a week – JFO

LATEST

Poroshenko, Stoltenberg note importance of developing practical cooperation between Ukraine and NATO

Poroshenko expects sanctions against Russia to be extended at EU's June summit

MP Leshchenko claims Lutsenko invented story about Biden, Zlochevsky to remain prosecutor general

Filaret says OCU split possible

Ukrainian mine clearance specialists remove mines from more than 60 hectares in Donetsk, Luhansk regions during a week – JFO

Tymoshenko initiates creation of national commission for investigation of corruption of officials from 'old government'

MP Leshchenko promises to publish materials about Giuliani, Party of Regions 'black ledger' mentioning Manafort on Monday

Military-technical cooperation with U.S. will depend on Zelensky's political appointments – Dpty NSDC Secretary Kryvonos

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ze!Team will have to play subtle game with U.S. officials – Permanent representative of Ukraine's mission to Council of Europe

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD