10:21 13.05.2019

Ze!Team will have to play subtle game with U.S. officials – Permanent representative of Ukraine's mission to Council of Europe

Permanent Representative of Ukraine's mission to the Council of Europe Dmytro Kuleba has said the team of President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky (Ze!Team) will have to make complicated decisions in its relations with U.S. officials.

"The dramatic statement of [U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy] Giuliani is dangerous. Keeping and expanding U.S. support [for Ukraine] is in the fundamental interests of Ukraine. This is a subtle game, in which the president-elect's team will have to make complicated decisions," Kuleba said on Twitter on Saturday, commenting on the reasons explained by Giuliani for cancelling his visit to Ukraine.

As reported, Giuliani in an interview with The New York Times said he planned to visit Ukraine to convince new officials not to end investigations, which, according to him, benefit Trump. According to the newspaper, Giuliani intended to meet in Kyiv with Zelensky in order to convince him to support the investigations, which can give new information about two cases important to Trump.

The first case involves the investigation of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the U.S. elections. The second involves the son of ex-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, who hired by a Ukrainian gas company.

Later, during an interview with the television program Fox News @ Night, Giuliani said he had decided to cancel the visit.

"I'm convinced from what I have heard from two very reliable people tonight that the president [President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky] is surrounded by people who are enemies of the president [U.S. President Donald Trump] and people, who are, at least in one case, clearly corrupt and involved in this scheme," Giuliani said.

The lawyer said he feared Ukraine's new president would "be walking into a group of enemies of President [Trump] and in some cases enemies of the United States."

Giuliani said his decision to cancel the visit has nothing to do with 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

