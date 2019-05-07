Zelensky assures EU of determination to defeat corruption, de-monopolize energy sector

Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky said he sees a victory over corruption, de-monopolization in the energy sector, and de-oligarchization of the media environment among his priorities after taking office.

"Our priority is not fighting corruption but defeating corruption. De-monopolization in the energy sector, de-oligarchization in the media," Zelensky's press service quoted him as saying at a meeting with European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

Zelensky also said he was determined to make sure that illegal enrichment is criminalized again in Ukraine.