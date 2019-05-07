Facts

15:15 07.05.2019

Zelensky assures EU of determination to defeat corruption, de-monopolize energy sector

1 min read
Zelensky assures EU of determination to defeat corruption, de-monopolize energy sector

Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky said he sees a victory over corruption, de-monopolization in the energy sector, and de-oligarchization of the media environment among his priorities after taking office.

"Our priority is not fighting corruption but defeating corruption. De-monopolization in the energy sector, de-oligarchization in the media," Zelensky's press service quoted him as saying at a meeting with European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

Zelensky also said he was determined to make sure that illegal enrichment is criminalized again in Ukraine.

Tags: #zelensky #energy_sector #ukraine #corruption #eu #monopoly
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 07.05.2019
Suprun files case against journalist to defend reputation, seeks refutation of inaccurate information

Suprun files case against journalist to defend reputation, seeks refutation of inaccurate information

18:48 07.05.2019
Poroshenko hopes for independence of judiciary in Ukraine

Poroshenko hopes for independence of judiciary in Ukraine

18:31 07.05.2019
Monobank joins PrivatBank's BankID system

Monobank joins PrivatBank's BankID system

18:31 07.05.2019
Kyiv mayor Klitschko in Washington discusses with Volker situation in Ukraine before parliamentary elections

Kyiv mayor Klitschko in Washington discusses with Volker situation in Ukraine before parliamentary elections

18:09 07.05.2019
Mariupol city council, EBRD sign guarantee agreement for purchase of 72 trolleybuses

Mariupol city council, EBRD sign guarantee agreement for purchase of 72 trolleybuses

17:39 07.05.2019
Turkey decides not to impose safeguard measures on Ukrainian metal products

Turkey decides not to impose safeguard measures on Ukrainian metal products

17:10 07.05.2019
Grenade explosion in Marhanets kills one person, injures another three

Grenade explosion in Marhanets kills one person, injures another three

16:55 07.05.2019
State of Ukrainian citizen injured in plane crash in Sheremetyevo serious

State of Ukrainian citizen injured in plane crash in Sheremetyevo serious

16:16 07.05.2019
Important for Ukraine to continue implementation of Association Agreement with EU - European Commissioner Hahn

Important for Ukraine to continue implementation of Association Agreement with EU - European Commissioner Hahn

16:01 07.05.2019
Judge Tanasevych elected head of HACC by secret voting

Judge Tanasevych elected head of HACC by secret voting

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv mayor Klitschko in Washington discusses with Volker situation in Ukraine before parliamentary elections

Grenade explosion in Marhanets kills one person, injures another three

Important for Ukraine to continue implementation of Association Agreement with EU - European Commissioner Hahn

Judge Tanasevych elected head of HACC by secret voting

Klimkin calls on G7, EU to introduce new sanctions against Russia for giving passports to Ukrainians in Donbas

LATEST

PGO summons NABU director for questioning

Klimkin calls on G7, EU to introduce new sanctions against Russia for giving passports to Ukrainians in Donbas

Zelensky has strong mandate for fighting corruption, 'de-oligarchisation' – EU commissioner Hahn

High Anti-Corruption Court judges fail to elect head amid repeat vote

NABU opens case into fact of possible illegal use of budget funds by Parliament Speaker Parubiy

Russia to broaden range of foreigners qualifying for permanent residence – Medvedev

Poroshenko ready to answer questions about Maidan cases when no official events on his schedule

State Aviation Service allows Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv

Court refuses to oblige Nasirov to hand over foreign passport

Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning in Maidan case

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD