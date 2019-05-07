State Aviation Service allows Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine has allowed Windrose airline to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv (Israel), according to a relevant decision posted on the website of the service.

The agency allowed Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv on a regular basis with a frequency of three times a week and an unlimited right to this route.

At the same time, the regulator refused SkyUp and Atlasjet Ukraine flights to the specified direction with a frequency of two flights a week.

The State Aviation Service also permitted Air Taurus to carry out air transportation to Zimbabwe.