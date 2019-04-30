Facts

17:01 30.04.2019

Linkevicius to raise issue of Russia's responsibility for facilitation of obtaining Russian citizenship by ORDLO residents at meeting of EU FMs

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius will raise the issue of Russia's responsibility for the decision on the simplified granting of Russian citizenship to Ukrainians in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) at the next meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union.

"Now we are working to organize an international response [to the decision of the Russian Federation on the simplified provision of Russian passports to the residents of ORDLO]. Linas will talk about this during the next meeting of EU foreign ministers. We are unanimous with him that not only political pressure on the Russian Federation is necessary, but also additional sanctions," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told journalists in Kyiv on Friday.

He noted that in this case it is necessary to consider economic and sectoral sanctions against Russia.

"This decision was made because Moscow stopped thinking that they would be able to establish a pro-Russian reality there. They will systematically continue to interfere in our internal affairs, and this concerns not only the occupied territories," Klimkin added.

In turn, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stressed that such a decision of the Russian authorities is a bold violation of international law.

"It will have legal, financial and political consequences ... Is it possible? Yes. Is it simple? No, it isn't," noted Linkevicius.

Tags: #ordlo #russia #linkevicius #lithuania #ukraine #citizenship
