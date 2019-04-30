Facts

15:03 30.04.2019

EC President doesn't see significant difference between Poroshenko, Zelensky in relation to Russia

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said he doesn't see a fundamental difference between incumbent President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky, in the case of Russia, the European Pravda said referring to Rzeczpospolita.

I listened very carefully to the statements of the president-elect and did not find any significant difference between him and Poroshenko, if we are talking about Russia. The fact that he seeks to end the war in eastern Ukraine does not help Moscow, said Juncker in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

However, he did not give any assessments to the future president.

We will continue supporting Ukraine. I always in contacts with the Ukrainians, I emphasize that the fight against corruption should be strengthened, said the president of the European Commission.

No other state outside the EU has received so much help from us! The Ukrainians carried out fundamental, complex reforms. But the elected president is not against Ukraine's European integration, Juncker said.

