Facts

13:33 30.04.2019

Russian security officials conducting searches at homes of Crimean Tatars

2 min read
Russian security officials conducting searches at homes of Crimean Tatars

Early on Tuesday, Russian security forces conducted searches of two Crimean Tatars, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Nariman Dzhelyal said.

"Rolan Osmanov said that the searches are underway in his house. The village of Urozhayne, Simferopol District," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Later, the public organization "Crimean Solidarity" reported that the investigative actions in the house of activist Osmanov were completed. "The law enforcers left his home after informing that they were allegedly looking for drugs. Rolan's freedom of movement after the search is not limited," the message said.

Dzhelyal also informed about the searches in the house of Dilyaver Bekirov (Zhyvopysne village, Simferopol district) and in the house of his son Ruslan Bekirov in Simferopol.

"According to relatives, the Interior Ministry officers arrived at six in the morning when everyone was asleep. They went into the garage, where they allegedly found papers with separatist statements. Then they opened the door to the house. A bottle of some powder was allegedly found in one of the rooms. After the search Ruslan was taken away," the deputy chairman of the Mejlis wrote.

Later, relatives found out the whereabouts of Bekirov. "After the search, he was taken away to give medical samples, apparently, on drugs. After that, he was taken to the Kyiv District Department of Internal Affairs of Simferopol and was allowed to call his relatives. According to them, they will take explanations from him and release him," added Dzhelyal.

Tags: #crimea #russia #ukraine #tatars
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:06 30.04.2019
Zelensky visiting head of Orthodox Church of Ukraine at Kyiv monastery

Zelensky visiting head of Orthodox Church of Ukraine at Kyiv monastery

17:05 30.04.2019
Kyiv expects int'l community not to recognize Russian passports issued to Donbas residents

Kyiv expects int'l community not to recognize Russian passports issued to Donbas residents

17:03 30.04.2019
Klimkin doesn't rule out discussing joint work with President-elect Zelensky

Klimkin doesn't rule out discussing joint work with President-elect Zelensky

17:01 30.04.2019
Linkevicius to raise issue of Russia's responsibility for facilitation of obtaining Russian citizenship by ORDLO residents at meeting of EU FMs

Linkevicius to raise issue of Russia's responsibility for facilitation of obtaining Russian citizenship by ORDLO residents at meeting of EU FMs

16:41 30.04.2019
Brussels intends to study content of Ukrainian language law

Brussels intends to study content of Ukrainian language law

16:04 30.04.2019
Zelensky has status of "newly president-elect of Ukraine," will officially take presidential office after his inauguration

Zelensky has status of "newly president-elect of Ukraine," will officially take presidential office after his inauguration

15:03 30.04.2019
EC President doesn't see significant difference between Poroshenko, Zelensky in relation to Russia

EC President doesn't see significant difference between Poroshenko, Zelensky in relation to Russia

14:43 30.04.2019
Tsymbaliuk appointed Permanent Representative of Ukraine to intl organizations in Vienna

Tsymbaliuk appointed Permanent Representative of Ukraine to intl organizations in Vienna

14:32 30.04.2019
Five mln tonnes of dirty oil has accumulated in pipelines in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Poland

Five mln tonnes of dirty oil has accumulated in pipelines in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Poland

14:13 30.04.2019
Zelensky officially named Ukrainian president-elect

Zelensky officially named Ukrainian president-elect

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky has status of "newly president-elect of Ukraine," will officially take presidential office after his inauguration

Zelensky officially named Ukrainian president-elect

Klimkin calls on Ukrainians to support motion published on Bundestag website on recognizing Ukraine's 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide

Poroshenko opposes granting "holy Ukrainian citizenship" to Russians

Poroshenko warns of danger for Zelensky from 'ill-considered meeting' with Putin

LATEST

No casualties reported amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

Ukrainian, Czech law enforcement agencies agree to jointly fight criminal gangs

Klimkin calls on Ukrainians to support motion published on Bundestag website on recognizing Ukraine's 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide

Ex-head of Lukashenko's security detained

Fifteen Ukrainians injured in truck-bus collision in Russia's Oryol region

Poroshenko intends to visit Ukraine's Armed Forces on May 6

Poroshenko opposes granting "holy Ukrainian citizenship" to Russians

Poroshenko warns of danger for Zelensky from 'ill-considered meeting' with Putin

Entourage of Poroshenko cooperates with Russian media to discredit Zelensky – Zelensky's team

Putin hopes can find common language with Zelensky, after latter says some Russians may be granted Ukrainian citizenship

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD