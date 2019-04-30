Russian security officials conducting searches at homes of Crimean Tatars

Early on Tuesday, Russian security forces conducted searches of two Crimean Tatars, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Nariman Dzhelyal said.

"Rolan Osmanov said that the searches are underway in his house. The village of Urozhayne, Simferopol District," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Later, the public organization "Crimean Solidarity" reported that the investigative actions in the house of activist Osmanov were completed. "The law enforcers left his home after informing that they were allegedly looking for drugs. Rolan's freedom of movement after the search is not limited," the message said.

Dzhelyal also informed about the searches in the house of Dilyaver Bekirov (Zhyvopysne village, Simferopol district) and in the house of his son Ruslan Bekirov in Simferopol.

"According to relatives, the Interior Ministry officers arrived at six in the morning when everyone was asleep. They went into the garage, where they allegedly found papers with separatist statements. Then they opened the door to the house. A bottle of some powder was allegedly found in one of the rooms. After the search Ruslan was taken away," the deputy chairman of the Mejlis wrote.

Later, relatives found out the whereabouts of Bekirov. "After the search, he was taken away to give medical samples, apparently, on drugs. After that, he was taken to the Kyiv District Department of Internal Affairs of Simferopol and was allowed to call his relatives. According to them, they will take explanations from him and release him," added Dzhelyal.