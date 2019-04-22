Facts

12:00 22.04.2019

CoE Sec. congratulates Zelensky, hopes to continue cooperation on reforms

1 min read

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland has congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in the presidential elections in Ukraine and expressed hope for continued cooperation on reforms.

"Warm congratulations to Volodymyr Zelensky on winning the presidential elections. Ukraine is a valued member of the Council of Europe. We look forward to continue our cooperation on reforms, including the development of a decent and credible judiciary," he wrote on Twitter.

