Facts

06:39 22.04.2019

MEP Rebecca Harms: Amazing that Ukraine manages to hold free elections amid war

1 min read

Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Rebecca Harms assesses the recently conducted presidential elections in Ukraine as free, which struck her in view of the current situation in Ukraine.

"It is amazing that Ukraine, as a state at war, has managed to hold free elections, free will and democratic change of power. It is very important to me," she told reporters at Volodymyr Zelensky's campaign headquarters on Sunday evening.

Harms said she did not know winning presidential candidate Zelensky well and expected to meet with him.

"Who is Volodymyr Zelensky? That was the most frequently asked question in Europe in recent weeks. I can't answer this question, I have only met him once. He's a friendly young man – that's all I can say," she added.

Tags: #evaluation #harms #elections #mep
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

06:30 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.09%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.57% – 80.78% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 73.09%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.57% – 80.78% of protocols processed

06:20 22.04.2019
Poroshenko leading in Ukraine's foreign constituency with 51.8%, followed by Zelensky with 46.8% –51.48% of protocols processed

Poroshenko leading in Ukraine's foreign constituency with 51.8%, followed by Zelensky with 46.8% –51.48% of protocols processed

05:51 22.04.2019
Ukraine's CEC forecasts official results of presidential runoff vote may be delivered on April 30

Ukraine's CEC forecasts official results of presidential runoff vote may be delivered on April 30

05:42 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.06%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.6% – 75.99% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 73.06%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.6% – 75.99% of protocols processed

05:15 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.66% – 70.33% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 73%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.66% – 70.33% of protocols processed

04:37 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.04%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.63% – 66.74% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 73.04%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.63% – 66.74% of protocols processed

04:20 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 72.96%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.7% – 60.89% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 72.96%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.7% – 60.89% of protocols processed

03:40 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.03%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.63% – 56.51% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 73.03%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.63% – 56.51% of protocols processed

03:36 22.04.2019
Canada congratulates Ukrainians on second round of presidential election

Canada congratulates Ukrainians on second round of presidential election

03:17 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.01%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.65% – 50.18% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 73.01%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.65% – 50.18% of protocols processed

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief

Voting in run-off round of presidential election starts in Ukraine

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

LATEST

Zelensky team hopes Rada to support his initiatives, sees no reasons so far for its dissolution

Financial market's reaction to court decision on PrivatBank temporarily – NBU Council head

Presidential election in Ukraine held peacefully - head of World Congress of Ukrainians

Zelensky leading with 73.17%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.5% – 90.1% of protocols processed

Interior Ministry don't record vote fraud during second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – Shevchenko

Groysman greets Zelensky after victory in presidential elections in Ukraine

Armenian PM Pashinyan congratulates Zelensky in Ukrainian

Zelensky talks with French President Macron by phone

Leader of Venezuelan opposition Guaidó congratulates Zelensky on victory in presidential elections in Ukraine

Austrian Chancellor congratulates Zelensky on victory in presidential vote in Ukraine, urges to continue reforms

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD