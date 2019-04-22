MEP Rebecca Harms: Amazing that Ukraine manages to hold free elections amid war

Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Rebecca Harms assesses the recently conducted presidential elections in Ukraine as free, which struck her in view of the current situation in Ukraine.

"It is amazing that Ukraine, as a state at war, has managed to hold free elections, free will and democratic change of power. It is very important to me," she told reporters at Volodymyr Zelensky's campaign headquarters on Sunday evening.

Harms said she did not know winning presidential candidate Zelensky well and expected to meet with him.

"Who is Volodymyr Zelensky? That was the most frequently asked question in Europe in recent weeks. I can't answer this question, I have only met him once. He's a friendly young man – that's all I can say," she added.