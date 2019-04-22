Facts

05:15 22.04.2019

Zelensky leading with 73%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.66% – 70.33% of protocols processed

Candidates for the presidency in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky and Petro Poroshenko, have gained 73% and 24.66% of the vote, respectively, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) has said after it processed 70.33% of the voting protocols.

Zelensky is leading in all regions, except Lviv region.

Some 2.32% of ballot papers were recognized invalid.

As was reported, Zelensky leads with 73% of the runoff vote, according to the National Exit Poll, while incumbent President Petro Poroshenko is supported by 25.5% of voters. According to the TSN's exit poll, Zelensky was supported by 72.7% and 27.3% voted for Poroshenko. The exit poll results announced on TV Channel 112.Ukraine says that Zelensky got 73.7% of the vote and Poroshenko had 26.3%.

According to the CEC, the voter turnout on April 21 was 62.07%.

09:55 22.04.2019
Zelensky team hopes Rada to support his initiatives, sees no reasons so far for its dissolution

08:28 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.17%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.5% – 90.1% of protocols processed

06:54 22.04.2019
Groysman greets Zelensky after victory in presidential elections in Ukraine

06:45 22.04.2019
Armenian PM Pashinyan congratulates Zelensky in Ukrainian

06:39 22.04.2019
MEP Rebecca Harms: Amazing that Ukraine manages to hold free elections amid war

06:30 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.09%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.57% – 80.78% of protocols processed

06:28 22.04.2019
Zelensky talks with French President Macron by phone

06:20 22.04.2019
Poroshenko leading in Ukraine's foreign constituency with 51.8%, followed by Zelensky with 46.8% –51.48% of protocols processed

05:51 22.04.2019
Ukraine's CEC forecasts official results of presidential runoff vote may be delivered on April 30

05:42 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.06%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.6% – 75.99% of protocols processed

