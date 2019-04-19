Facts

23:27 19.04.2019

Zelensky says Poroshenko took credit for Ukraine's achievements in past five years

1 min read

Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky has accused his rival, incumbent President Petro Poroshenko of taking credit for all of Ukraine's achievements of the past five years.

"I want to say that Petro Poroshenko had many achievements, and that is true: visa-free [travel], the Tomos, the army – things that you wrote on billboards. But you know, it seems to me that for some reason you've ascribed all these achievements only to yourself, and I don't understand why. This is your victory too. I understand. But it seems to me that, first of all, the Ukrainian language existed before you. As for no-visa [travel], it is a victory but not only yours, it is a victory of Ukrainian diplomats and of the Ukrainian diaspora," Zelensky said during the debate in Kyiv on Friday evening.

As for the Tomos, this is primarily the victory of Patriarch Filaret, he said.

