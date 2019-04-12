One KIA, 8 WIA amid 20 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 20 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another eight as wounded in action (WIA), the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"One Ukrainian defender has been killed amid hostilities, eight others have been injured. Not a single enemy shelling was left without an adequate response from the Ukrainian forces," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Friday morning.

In the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East) and Sever (North), Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, anti-tank missile systems, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. Under attack were Ukrainian positions near Lebedynske, Pavlopil, Novotroyitske, Novoselivka, Hnutove, Vodiane, Avdiyivka, and Katerynivka.

Nine invaders were killed and another eight were wounded, intelligence report says.

"Since Friday midnight, Russia-led forces have attacked Ukrainian positions near the villages of Pyshchevyk and Chermalyk, using grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms," the report said.