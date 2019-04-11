Facts

14:54 11.04.2019

Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

Ukraine's priority is the further development of missile defense, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov has said.

"Our most important priority is the further development of our country's missile shield, the creation of new missile systems," Turchynov said at the twelfth Kyiv Security Forum on Thursday, organized by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's "Open Ukraine" Foundation.

Turchynov said Ukraine successfully tested new missile systems the week before.

"[We tested] a cruise missile system that can provide reliable protection of the Ukrainian coast of the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, which can destroy naval targets not only during their offensive actions when they threaten our country," he said.

"In the event of a threat to the country, we will be able to destroy enemy forces in ports where they are based. This is quite a serious step in strengthening the security and defense of our country," he said.

Turchynov said the withdrawal of Russia from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty brings the arms race to a new level.

"First of all, medium- and short-range missiles threaten our country. This is a challenge for us, and, of course, our task is to realistically assess these threats and to counter them," he said.

Tags: #turchynov #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
