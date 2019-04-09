Poroshenko appoints Kryvonos as chief of inter-departmental commission on policy of MTC, export control instead of Hladkovsky

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has appointed Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Serhiy Kryvonos as Chairman of the Interdepartmental Commission on military-technical cooperation (MTC) and export control policies.

The president signed corresponding decree No. 114/2019 "On the change in the staff of the Interdepartmental Commission on the policy of military-technical cooperation and export control" on Tuesday. The decree comes into force on the day when it is published, the official website of the head of state reported.

Previously, this position was held by First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleh Hladkovsky.