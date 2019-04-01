Presidential candidate UAH 2.5 mln registration fee of fugitive ex-MP Oliynyk transferred to state budget – CEC

Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) has refused to return the presidential candidate registration fee deposited of ex-Party of Regions deputy Volodymyr Oliynyk living in Russia, transferring the funds to Ukraine's state budget instead.

The CEC's press service on March 30 refused to satisfy the relevant applications of four citizens of Ukraine regarding the return of funds deposited to the special account of the CEC due to lack of legal grounds.

As reported, on February 7, the CEC refused to register Oliynyk as a presidential candidate.

The applicant did not personally submit an application for self-nomination, did not submit an electronic declaration for 2017.

He also indicated that from October 2014 he was temporarily located in Russia with the status of "political refugee." He submitted a copy of the refugee certificate issued to him in Russia on October 21, 2017 (with a note on the extension of validity until October 21, 2019).

According to the Administration of the State Border Service of Ukraine, citizen Oliynyk left Ukraine on October 1, 2014, there is no other information about his movements after October 1, 2014. Oliynyk since 2014 does not actually live in Ukraine, although his place of residence is registered in Ukraine.

In addition, the CEC found that in its election program, Oliynyk recognizes the so-called "Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics" ("LPR" and "DPR"). This contradicts the legislation of Ukraine and violates Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Four receipts for non-cash transfer to the special account of the CEC from the above four persons were attached to his application for nomination, which contradicts the requirements of the current legislation.

The CEC then indicated that these funds were not contributed by a candidate or a political party, and are not a cash pledge in the understanding of the law, and therefore the commission has no legal basis for their return.

In its decision of February 7, the CEC also decided to send to the National Police copies of documents submitted by Oliynyk's representative to register him as a candidate for the presidency of Ukraine, in order to verify and, if necessary, take response measures provided by law.