Facts

12:55 01.04.2019

Presidential candidate UAH 2.5 mln registration fee of fugitive ex-MP Oliynyk transferred to state budget – CEC

2 min read

Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) has refused to return the presidential candidate registration fee deposited of ex-Party of Regions deputy Volodymyr Oliynyk living in Russia, transferring the funds to Ukraine's state budget instead.

The CEC's press service on March 30 refused to satisfy the relevant applications of four citizens of Ukraine regarding the return of funds deposited to the special account of the CEC due to lack of legal grounds.

As reported, on February 7, the CEC refused to register Oliynyk as a presidential candidate.

The applicant did not personally submit an application for self-nomination, did not submit an electronic declaration for 2017.

He also indicated that from October 2014 he was temporarily located in Russia with the status of "political refugee." He submitted a copy of the refugee certificate issued to him in Russia on October 21, 2017 (with a note on the extension of validity until October 21, 2019).

According to the Administration of the State Border Service of Ukraine, citizen Oliynyk left Ukraine on October 1, 2014, there is no other information about his movements after October 1, 2014. Oliynyk since 2014 does not actually live in Ukraine, although his place of residence is registered in Ukraine.

In addition, the CEC found that in its election program, Oliynyk recognizes the so-called "Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics" ("LPR" and "DPR"). This contradicts the legislation of Ukraine and violates Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Four receipts for non-cash transfer to the special account of the CEC from the above four persons were attached to his application for nomination, which contradicts the requirements of the current legislation.

The CEC then indicated that these funds were not contributed by a candidate or a political party, and are not a cash pledge in the understanding of the law, and therefore the commission has no legal basis for their return.

In its decision of February 7, the CEC also decided to send to the National Police copies of documents submitted by Oliynyk's representative to register him as a candidate for the presidency of Ukraine, in order to verify and, if necessary, take response measures provided by law.

Tags: #candidat #cec #elex
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:08 01.04.2019
Zelensky's team talks about discrepancies in CEC data, its own counting in number of regions

Zelensky's team talks about discrepancies in CEC data, its own counting in number of regions

13:37 01.04.2019
Zelensky getting 30.41%, Poroshenko 16.12%, Tymoshenko 13.20% of vote - CEC, after processing ¾ of ballots

Zelensky getting 30.41%, Poroshenko 16.12%, Tymoshenko 13.20% of vote - CEC, after processing ¾ of ballots

11:38 01.04.2019
Zelensky leads with 30.41%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.29%, Tymoshenko with 13.10% - CEC with 65.13% of voting protocols processed

Zelensky leads with 30.41%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.29%, Tymoshenko with 13.10% - CEC with 65.13% of voting protocols processed

11:11 01.04.2019
No systemic violations happen on voting day, overnight; preparations for runoff election to begin - Ukrainian CEC

No systemic violations happen on voting day, overnight; preparations for runoff election to begin - Ukrainian CEC

10:28 01.04.2019
Zelensky with 30.36%, Poroshenko 16.40%, Tymoshenko 13.08% - CEC with 60.28% of voting protocols processed

Zelensky with 30.36%, Poroshenko 16.40%, Tymoshenko 13.08% - CEC with 60.28% of voting protocols processed

10:16 01.04.2019
Boiko leading in two Ukrainian regions, Poroshenko in three, Zelensky in others – CEC with 56.18% of protocols processed

Boiko leading in two Ukrainian regions, Poroshenko in three, Zelensky in others – CEC with 56.18% of protocols processed

08:54 01.04.2019
Zelensky gets 30.2%, Poroshenko 16.64%, Tymoshenko 13.08% as CEC processes 50.36% of voting protocols – CEC

Zelensky gets 30.2%, Poroshenko 16.64%, Tymoshenko 13.08% as CEC processes 50.36% of voting protocols – CEC

08:37 01.04.2019
Zelensky leads with 30.16%, Poroshenko secures 16.69% as CEC processes more than 45% of voting protocols

Zelensky leads with 30.16%, Poroshenko secures 16.69% as CEC processes more than 45% of voting protocols

07:25 01.04.2019
Zelensky and Poroshenko to compete in run-off, securing 30.23% vs. 16.65% as CEC processes 40.21% of voting protocols

Zelensky and Poroshenko to compete in run-off, securing 30.23% vs. 16.65% as CEC processes 40.21% of voting protocols

07:12 01.04.2019
Foreign constituency voting results: Poroshenko has greatest support in Switzerland, Zelensky most supported in Qatar

Foreign constituency voting results: Poroshenko has greatest support in Switzerland, Zelensky most supported in Qatar

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's election competitive, with citizens' opportunity to choose - OSCE observers

U.S. envoy to NATO counts on Ukraine, Georgia joining alliance

Zelensky getting 30.41%, Poroshenko 16.12%, Tymoshenko 13.20% of vote - CEC, after processing ¾ of ballots

Ukraine's March 31 presidential election fair and just - CANADEM observation mission

Zelensky leads with 30.41%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.29%, Tymoshenko with 13.10% - CEC with 65.13% of voting protocols processed

LATEST

Ukraine's election competitive, with citizens' opportunity to choose - OSCE observers

Ukrzaliznytsia's tariffs grow by 14.2%, company opens investment account for accumulating funds

Zelensky campaign to pursue same tactics for 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine - adviser

U.S. envoy to NATO counts on Ukraine, Georgia joining alliance

NATO members will review possibility of strengthening presence in Black Sea region – U.S. envoy

Ukraine's March 31 presidential election fair and just - CANADEM observation mission

Infrastructure minister Omelyan declares UAH 1 mln of income for 2018

MARCH 31 UKRAINE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION FAIR AND JUST - CANADEM OBSERVATION MISSION

More than 28,000 polling stations finish counting votes in presidential election - National Police deputy chief

Violations during voting at presidential election could not significantly affect results of voting – CVU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD