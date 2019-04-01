Violations during voting at presidential election could not significantly affect results of voting – CVU

According to the results of the voting in the first round of the presidential election, public organization Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) has said that the violations were not systemic in nature and could not significantly affect the results of citizens' will.

"A number of problems and irregularities were recorded by CVU's official observers during the organization of the voting process and during the preparation for its conduct, but these violations were not systemic in nature and were not such that could significantly affect the will of citizens," the CVU head Oleksandr Koshel said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.