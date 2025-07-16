Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:33 16.07.2025

Committee recommends Parliament accept PM Shmyhal's resignation

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

The Parliamentary Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada accept the resignation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction) has said.

"The Committee on State Construction approved the resignation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada may consider the issue of the Prime Minister's resignation at a plenary session on Wednesday.

Tags: #shmyhal #committee #resignation

