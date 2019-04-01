Some 96 witnesses interviewed in Odesa Krayan plant case – SAPO

The interviewing of witnesses in the case to purchase a building of the former Krayan plant continued in the Malynovsky district court of Odesa with participation of prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine (SAPO), the press service of SAPO has reported.

"On March 27 and 28, 2019 in the Malinovsky District Court of Odesa with the participation of SAPO prosecutors, the interrogation of witnesses in the criminal proceedings against the mayor and other persons accused of embezzling UAH 185 million when buying the building of the former Krayan plant continued," SAPO said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Thus, during the court sessions, 15 witnesses were reported interviewed by the prosecution. In general, 96 witnesses were questioned by the prosecutors.