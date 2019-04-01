Facts

12:09 01.04.2019

Some 96 witnesses interviewed in Odesa Krayan plant case – SAPO

1 min read

The interviewing of witnesses in the case to purchase a building of the former Krayan plant continued in the Malynovsky district court of Odesa with participation of prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine (SAPO), the press service of SAPO has reported.

"On March 27 and 28, 2019 in the Malinovsky District Court of Odesa with the participation of SAPO prosecutors, the interrogation of witnesses in the criminal proceedings against the mayor and other persons accused of embezzling UAH 185 million when buying the building of the former Krayan plant continued," SAPO said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Thus, during the court sessions, 15 witnesses were reported interviewed by the prosecution. In general, 96 witnesses were questioned by the prosecutors.

Tags: #court #odesa #sapo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:42 26.03.2019
1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

16:54 22.03.2019
Supreme Court cancels decision to return Zaporizhia titanium-magnesium plant to state – Group DF

Supreme Court cancels decision to return Zaporizhia titanium-magnesium plant to state – Group DF

13:29 22.03.2019
NABU adds evidence, electronic correspondence from journalist investigation to defense industry corruption case – Kholodnytsky

NABU adds evidence, electronic correspondence from journalist investigation to defense industry corruption case – Kholodnytsky

18:45 18.03.2019
Jailed journalist Vyshinsky moved from Kherson to Kyiv on March 14

Jailed journalist Vyshinsky moved from Kherson to Kyiv on March 14

11:08 14.03.2019
Administrative court suspends hearing SBI director Truba appointment case until lustration case settled

Administrative court suspends hearing SBI director Truba appointment case until lustration case settled

18:06 13.03.2019
Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

16:23 12.03.2019
SAPO asks Prosecutor General to hold MPs Skuratovsky (Radical Party), Dzenzersky (People's Front) criminally liable

SAPO asks Prosecutor General to hold MPs Skuratovsky (Radical Party), Dzenzersky (People's Front) criminally liable

13:17 11.03.2019
Kyiv District Administrative Court opens case involving Avakov's non-compliance with requirements of govt. members

Kyiv District Administrative Court opens case involving Avakov's non-compliance with requirements of govt. members

14:21 09.03.2019
Obolonsky court on March 20 to hear statements of defenders in Yanukovych high treason case

Obolonsky court on March 20 to hear statements of defenders in Yanukovych high treason case

15:25 08.03.2019
High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's election competitive, with citizens' opportunity to choose - OSCE observers

U.S. envoy to NATO counts on Ukraine, Georgia joining alliance

Zelensky getting 30.41%, Poroshenko 16.12%, Tymoshenko 13.20% of vote - CEC, after processing ¾ of ballots

Ukraine's March 31 presidential election fair and just - CANADEM observation mission

Zelensky leads with 30.41%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.29%, Tymoshenko with 13.10% - CEC with 65.13% of voting protocols processed

LATEST

Ukraine's election competitive, with citizens' opportunity to choose - OSCE observers

Zelensky's team talks about discrepancies in CEC data, its own counting in number of regions

Ukrzaliznytsia's tariffs grow by 14.2%, company opens investment account for accumulating funds

Zelensky campaign to pursue same tactics for 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine - adviser

U.S. envoy to NATO counts on Ukraine, Georgia joining alliance

Zelensky getting 30.41%, Poroshenko 16.12%, Tymoshenko 13.20% of vote - CEC, after processing ¾ of ballots

NATO members will review possibility of strengthening presence in Black Sea region – U.S. envoy

Ukraine's March 31 presidential election fair and just - CANADEM observation mission

Infrastructure minister Omelyan declares UAH 1 mln of income for 2018

Presidential candidate UAH 2.5 mln registration fee of fugitive ex-MP Oliynyk transferred to state budget – CEC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD