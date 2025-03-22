Court finds decision to deny Poroshenko crossing border illegal – lawyer

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/novyny/

Vinnytsia District Administrative Court, by its decision dated March 20, has found the decision to deny MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko crossing the state border illegal, politician's lawyer Ihor Holovan reported.

"The decision of the head of the border guard inspectors' department (type A) of the Ambukiv border guard department of the 6th Volyn border guard detachment dated 01/16/2025 N113 to deny Poroshenko Petro Oleksiyovych crossing the state border of Ukraine has been found illegal and canceled," Holovan wrote in his column on the Ukrainska Pravda website.

He also claims that Poroshenko's border crossing is controlled at the level of the head of the State Border Guard Service and this became known during the trial.

"We know that the decision to ban Petro Poroshenko from traveling abroad to protect the interests of our state was not made by the border guards. The deputy chief of staff - head of the border control organization department, Colonel Ihor Kahliak, told the court about who and how manually controls the border checkpoints. It turns out that all Ukrainian border guards were strictly ordered to immediately call the head of the State Border Guard Service directly when Petro Poroshenko appeared at the border at any time of the day or night. And if they don't get through, then to Colonel Andriy Prostakov. And he will decide what to do next," Holovan wrote.

As reported, Poroshenko, during a speech from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada in January, stated that he was illegally denied passage at the Ukrainian border when he was on his way to a meeting with the leaders of the European People's Party in Brussels.

In response to Poroshenko's statement, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, confirmed that Poroshenko indeed had a signed business trip to the meeting of the Political Assembly of the European People's Party, which took place on January 13-14 in Brussels. The business trip was signed for the period from January 11 (departure) to January 15 (return).

Holovan then announced that he would appeal the border guards' refusal to let Poroshenko cross the border in court.