Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:36 22.03.2025

Court finds decision to deny Poroshenko crossing border illegal – lawyer

2 min read
Court finds decision to deny Poroshenko crossing border illegal – lawyer
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/novyny/

Vinnytsia District Administrative Court, by its decision dated March 20, has found the decision to deny MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko crossing the state border illegal, politician's lawyer Ihor Holovan reported.

"The decision of the head of the border guard inspectors' department (type A) of the Ambukiv border guard department of the 6th Volyn border guard detachment dated 01/16/2025 N113 to deny Poroshenko Petro Oleksiyovych crossing the state border of Ukraine has been found illegal and canceled," Holovan wrote in his column on the Ukrainska Pravda website.

He also claims that Poroshenko's border crossing is controlled at the level of the head of the State Border Guard Service and this became known during the trial.

"We know that the decision to ban Petro Poroshenko from traveling abroad to protect the interests of our state was not made by the border guards. The deputy chief of staff - head of the border control organization department, Colonel Ihor Kahliak, told the court about who and how manually controls the border checkpoints. It turns out that all Ukrainian border guards were strictly ordered to immediately call the head of the State Border Guard Service directly when Petro Poroshenko appeared at the border at any time of the day or night. And if they don't get through, then to Colonel Andriy Prostakov. And he will decide what to do next," Holovan wrote.

As reported, Poroshenko, during a speech from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada in January, stated that he was illegally denied passage at the Ukrainian border when he was on his way to a meeting with the leaders of the European People's Party in Brussels.

In response to Poroshenko's statement, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, confirmed that Poroshenko indeed had a signed business trip to the meeting of the Political Assembly of the European People's Party, which took place on January 13-14 in Brussels. The business trip was signed for the period from January 11 (departure) to January 15 (return).

Holovan then announced that he would appeal the border guards' refusal to let Poroshenko cross the border in court.

Tags: #border #court #poroshenko

MORE ABOUT

19:39 19.03.2025
Poroshenko urges Zelenskyy to hold meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions

Poroshenko urges Zelenskyy to hold meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions

18:19 18.03.2025
Chance for ceasefire to appear only in next two to three months – Poroshenko

Chance for ceasefire to appear only in next two to three months – Poroshenko

10:09 17.03.2025
Former Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigation Department Chuchkovsky arrested with bail, required to testify against Poroshenko – lawyer

Former Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigation Department Chuchkovsky arrested with bail, required to testify against Poroshenko – lawyer

09:32 12.03.2025
Poroshenko, Chinese ambassador discuss Russian aggression, strategy for restoring just peace

Poroshenko, Chinese ambassador discuss Russian aggression, strategy for restoring just peace

18:10 11.03.2025
Court limits deadline for Poroshenko to review ‘coal case’ until April 15 – SBI

Court limits deadline for Poroshenko to review ‘coal case’ until April 15 – SBI

16:34 10.03.2025
Poroshenko transfers two more Ai-Petri systems to the military

Poroshenko transfers two more Ai-Petri systems to the military

18:08 07.03.2025
Most Ukrainians consider sanctions against Poroshenko distraction or pressure on opposition – KIIS poll

Most Ukrainians consider sanctions against Poroshenko distraction or pressure on opposition – KIIS poll

12:36 06.03.2025
European Solidary against elections during war - Poroshenko

European Solidary against elections during war - Poroshenko

20:40 05.03.2025
Politicians and experts note Ukraine experiencing lack of diplomatic resources

Politicians and experts note Ukraine experiencing lack of diplomatic resources

15:33 05.03.2025
Poroshenko presents security strategy for Ukraine, EU to EPP leaders, European Parliament deputies

Poroshenko presents security strategy for Ukraine, EU to EPP leaders, European Parliament deputies

HOT NEWS

Death toll increases to three, number of injured to 12 as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia, rescue operations completed – SES

Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Witkoff: Goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire to negotiate complete ceasefire during this period

Trump's special envoy Witkoff: We focused on result, agreement that Ukrainian people can live with

Witkoff calls key issue of conflict willingness to recognize territories as Russian, considering 'referendum' held by Russia

LATEST

China offers EU its participation in peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps those affected by Russian attack on Zaporizhia

Russia recognizes occupied, unoccupied parts of Ukraine as its own illegally and mistakenly – British intelligence

Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

Death toll increases to three, number of injured to 12 as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia, rescue operations completed – SES

Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Bildt on Witkoff's interview: Putin knows that flattery works on Trump, uses impressive arsenal

Witkoff: Goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire to negotiate complete ceasefire during this period

Trump's special envoy Witkoff: We focused on result, agreement that Ukrainian people can live with

Trump's special envoy Witkoff believes elections in Ukraine necessary

AD
AD
Empire School
AD