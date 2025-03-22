Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

16:43 22.03.2025

Naftogaz denies NABU, SAPO accusations of inaction in returning assets to Ukraine

2 min read
Naftogaz denies NABU, SAPO accusations of inaction in returning assets to Ukraine

Returning assets to Ukraine requires a coordinated position and synchronization of actions with all stakeholders, says NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in response to the accusations of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"Since the NABU request concerns the waiver of the status of a plaintiff in criminal proceedings, Naftogaz needs to coordinate with state authorities to make a balanced decision and is currently making efforts to satisfy NABU's request," Naftogaz said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

The company adds that it is cooperating with authorized ministries, departments and anti-corruption bodies on the return of assets to Ukraine, and this is one of the important areas of its activity.

"Protecting national interests is a common task of all state authorities of Ukraine. Only unity and consistency of all parties involved will give the result needed by the state," Naftogaz concluded.

The previous evening, NABU and SAPO stated that the inaction of the management of Naftogaz of Ukraine could cause the loss of UAH 1.6 billion, which could be returned from abroad.

"Currently, a real opportunity has been obtained for the first time in the history of Ukraine to return UAH 1.6 billion from abroad. However, the destructive position of the acting head of NJSC Naftogaz may lead to the loss of such an opportunity, which anti-corruption authorities are actively working on," law enforcement officials said without giving other details.

In February of this year, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos announced the possibility of returning $39 million, which was arrested in Switzerland. According to him, at that time, the position of the government and Naftogaz on this issue was important.

Tags: #sapo #nabu #naftogaz

MORE ABOUT

14:33 18.03.2025
Naftogaz buys another almost 100 mcm of LNG from ORLEN

Naftogaz buys another almost 100 mcm of LNG from ORLEN

15:27 07.03.2025
Naftogaz and ORLEN agree on supply of 100 mcm of LNG as part of broad cooperation in this area

Naftogaz and ORLEN agree on supply of 100 mcm of LNG as part of broad cooperation in this area

09:33 07.03.2025
Russia carries out 17th attack on Naftogaz facilities

Russia carries out 17th attack on Naftogaz facilities

20:15 21.02.2025
Gas supply situation in Ukraine challenging but under control – Naftogaz CEO

Gas supply situation in Ukraine challenging but under control – Naftogaz CEO

18:49 11.02.2025
DTEK gas production facility in Ukrainian Poltava region shut down after morning missile strike

DTEK gas production facility in Ukrainian Poltava region shut down after morning missile strike

12:49 11.02.2025
Naftogaz production facilities in Poltava region damaged as a result of night attack

Naftogaz production facilities in Poltava region damaged as a result of night attack

11:57 10.02.2025
Naftogaz opens 228 new partner branches in 132 settlements in 2024

Naftogaz opens 228 new partner branches in 132 settlements in 2024

19:43 30.01.2025
Naftogaz, HD Hyundai XiteSolution sign memo of cooperation

Naftogaz, HD Hyundai XiteSolution sign memo of cooperation

19:50 28.01.2025
Anti-Corruption Bureau confirms investigation against Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov for alleged abuse of power

Anti-Corruption Bureau confirms investigation against Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov for alleged abuse of power

19:30 16.01.2025
NABU director asks to bring to disciplinary liability judge of Kyiv's Pechersk District Court

NABU director asks to bring to disciplinary liability judge of Kyiv's Pechersk District Court

HOT NEWS

Increasing bank profit tax to 50% reduces opportunities to increase loan portfolio by 20% – Rozhkova

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.1% in first 2M – First Deputy PM

Head of Ukraine's Stock Market Commission: state must fulfill its obligations to minority shareholders of Ukrnafta, Motor Sich, ZTR

Secretary of Council for Entrepreneurship Support to be advisor to President's Office head, Oschadbank board Dpty Chairman Katsion

Stock Market Commission's chairman insists on IPO, SPO, circulation of securities of Ukrainian companies fully or partially in Ukraine

LATEST

EU leaders present 2 mechanisms for financing defense investments worth EUR 800 bln, agree to coordinate strengthening Ukraine

Spring planting 2025 in Ukraine progresses 16.7% faster than last year: 19 regions sow 250,400 ha of spring crops

Ukraine's Oranta insurer boosts premiums by 54%, payouts by 25% in 2024

Ukrainian railway operator establishes production of rail joint bars

Interpipe NTR reports profit in 2024, no plans for distribution

Increasing bank profit tax to 50% reduces opportunities to increase loan portfolio by 20% – Rozhkova

State budget may lack UAH 1.1 bln due to minimization of royalties for subsoil use - BES

Italy allocates EUR9 mln euros to support Ukraine's agro-food sector in Odesa region

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 0.5% in Feb – IER

Italy launches EUR 6 mln grant competition for landmine clearance in Ukraine

AD
AD
Empire School
AD