Naftogaz denies NABU, SAPO accusations of inaction in returning assets to Ukraine

Returning assets to Ukraine requires a coordinated position and synchronization of actions with all stakeholders, says NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in response to the accusations of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"Since the NABU request concerns the waiver of the status of a plaintiff in criminal proceedings, Naftogaz needs to coordinate with state authorities to make a balanced decision and is currently making efforts to satisfy NABU's request," Naftogaz said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

The company adds that it is cooperating with authorized ministries, departments and anti-corruption bodies on the return of assets to Ukraine, and this is one of the important areas of its activity.

"Protecting national interests is a common task of all state authorities of Ukraine. Only unity and consistency of all parties involved will give the result needed by the state," Naftogaz concluded.

The previous evening, NABU and SAPO stated that the inaction of the management of Naftogaz of Ukraine could cause the loss of UAH 1.6 billion, which could be returned from abroad.

"Currently, a real opportunity has been obtained for the first time in the history of Ukraine to return UAH 1.6 billion from abroad. However, the destructive position of the acting head of NJSC Naftogaz may lead to the loss of such an opportunity, which anti-corruption authorities are actively working on," law enforcement officials said without giving other details.

In February of this year, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos announced the possibility of returning $39 million, which was arrested in Switzerland. According to him, at that time, the position of the government and Naftogaz on this issue was important.