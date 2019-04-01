Facts

12:01 01.04.2019

Minsk willing to do much for peace in Donbas - Lukashenko

1 min read

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has reaffirmed Minsk's willingness to support a peace process in Ukraine.

"I would like to assure you that Belarus will always be doing its utmost to support what your group and you are doing as the OSCE's special envoy in Ukraine. We are doing all we can for this. And I know your opinion that the OSCE has nothing to criticize us for in this area," the Belarusian state news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with Martin Sajdik, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's special envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group for settling the conflict in Donbas on Monday.

"If we can do something more for peace in Ukraine, we stand ready to do that. I've said about this more than once," Lukashenko said.

Tags: #osce #belarus #president
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 01.04.2019
Ukraine's election competitive, with citizens' opportunity to choose - OSCE observers

Ukraine's election competitive, with citizens' opportunity to choose - OSCE observers

22:09 31.03.2019
Poroshenko: Key element of runoff should be pre-election debates

Poroshenko: Key element of runoff should be pre-election debates

22:06 31.03.2019
Poroshenko: after second round of presidential election we start program of returning Donbas, Crimea

Poroshenko: after second round of presidential election we start program of returning Donbas, Crimea

21:30 31.03.2019
Poroshenko: tomorrow I start fight for victory in second round, we will give no chance to Kolomoisky

Poroshenko: tomorrow I start fight for victory in second round, we will give no chance to Kolomoisky

21:28 31.03.2019
Poroshenko: tomorrow I start fight for victory in second round

Poroshenko: tomorrow I start fight for victory in second round

13:57 31.03.2019
Poroshenko congratulates Caputova on winning presidential election in Slovakia

Poroshenko congratulates Caputova on winning presidential election in Slovakia

08:14 31.03.2019
OSCE SMM to continue fulfilling its mandate, helping consolidate peace in Ukraine – Apakan

OSCE SMM to continue fulfilling its mandate, helping consolidate peace in Ukraine – Apakan

00:00 31.03.2019
Ukraine to elect president on Sunday

Ukraine to elect president on Sunday

11:33 29.03.2019
Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

11:14 29.03.2019
Lukashenko describes EU as pillar of global stability

Lukashenko describes EU as pillar of global stability

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's election competitive, with citizens' opportunity to choose - OSCE observers

U.S. envoy to NATO counts on Ukraine, Georgia joining alliance

Zelensky getting 30.41%, Poroshenko 16.12%, Tymoshenko 13.20% of vote - CEC, after processing ¾ of ballots

Ukraine's March 31 presidential election fair and just - CANADEM observation mission

Zelensky leads with 30.41%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.29%, Tymoshenko with 13.10% - CEC with 65.13% of voting protocols processed

LATEST

Zelensky's team talks about discrepancies in CEC data, its own counting in number of regions

Ukrzaliznytsia's tariffs grow by 14.2%, company opens investment account for accumulating funds

Zelensky campaign to pursue same tactics for 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine - adviser

U.S. envoy to NATO counts on Ukraine, Georgia joining alliance

Zelensky getting 30.41%, Poroshenko 16.12%, Tymoshenko 13.20% of vote - CEC, after processing ¾ of ballots

NATO members will review possibility of strengthening presence in Black Sea region – U.S. envoy

Ukraine's March 31 presidential election fair and just - CANADEM observation mission

Infrastructure minister Omelyan declares UAH 1 mln of income for 2018

Presidential candidate UAH 2.5 mln registration fee of fugitive ex-MP Oliynyk transferred to state budget – CEC

MARCH 31 UKRAINE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION FAIR AND JUST - CANADEM OBSERVATION MISSION

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD