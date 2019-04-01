Minsk willing to do much for peace in Donbas - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has reaffirmed Minsk's willingness to support a peace process in Ukraine.

"I would like to assure you that Belarus will always be doing its utmost to support what your group and you are doing as the OSCE's special envoy in Ukraine. We are doing all we can for this. And I know your opinion that the OSCE has nothing to criticize us for in this area," the Belarusian state news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with Martin Sajdik, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's special envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group for settling the conflict in Donbas on Monday.

"If we can do something more for peace in Ukraine, we stand ready to do that. I've said about this more than once," Lukashenko said.