11:07 29.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff
Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers lost 1,060 units of manpower and 202 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed five tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, one air defense system, 140 vehicles and tanker trucks.
The air strikes cost the enemy 94 operational-tactical level UAVs.