Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:19 29.04.2025

Ukraine to become one of world's leading centers for reconstructive surgery after war – expert

Ukraine is poised to become one of the world's major centers for reconstructive surgery and treatment of blast injuries after the war ends, forecasts Serhiy Derbak, a plastic surgeon and founder of the Lita Plus clinic.

"In 2014, when we began operating on wounded soldiers, that marked the starting point for modern reconstructive surgery in Ukraine. And after 2022, with the onset of the full-scale war, the number of reconstructive surgeries and newly established centers for such treatment in Ukraine has grown to an unprecedented scale. I am convinced that once the war is over, Ukraine will become one of the strongest centers in the world in terms of experience treating military and blast-related injuries," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Derbak noted that Ukraine is currently experiencing a true boom in the development of microsurgery and reconstructive procedures.

"Although no one would wish for such circumstances, for professional surgeons this has become a time of extraordinary professional growth. Blast injuries are unpredictable; each case is unique and requires the highest level of skill," he said.

Tags: #serhiy_derbak #lita_plus

