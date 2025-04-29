Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:33 29.04.2025

Kyiv School of Economics buys Obolon Golf Club in Kyiv for $18 mln to develop new campus

2 min read
Kyiv School of Economics buys Obolon Golf Club in Kyiv for $18 mln to develop new campus

The Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) has acquired the Obolon Golf Club for $18 million to build a new campus, KSE President Tymofii Mylovanov announced.

"In total, we're investing $40 million into the renovation of the building, new spaces, lecture halls, labs, maker-spaces, and landscaping. It's going to be really nice," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Mylovanov, this marks the largest investment in a single Ukrainian university in the country's history of independence.

"This campus is for engineers, mathematicians, urbanists, psychologists – everyone Ukraine needs for resilience and recovery, to defend and rebuild the country," he added.

He also said that the university will preserve the former golf club's activities and continue to support the sport.

"We won't fence it off – we'll open that part of the park to the public. What used to be reserved for elites will now be available to everyone. We're working with the Obolon community and plan to restore the summer cinema," said Mylovanov.

He emphasized that KSE is a private university and a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, and that the purchase was financed by international and Ukrainian donors and partners. Since 2022, donors have provided the KSE Foundation with about $150 million for humanitarian aid, defense, medical kits, drones, helicopters, education, rebuilding clinics, and vehicles. Now, KSE is investing in infrastructure for engineering and math education – contributing to both economic development and national security.

"There won't be any high-rises, no housing developments, no cars driving through the park, no barbecue joints, and no alcohol. We're building a 'Harvard' – for the people. Open, with quality, and growth. What should have existed long ago will finally be realized. There will even be little yachts and an academic dam, like in Boston near MIT," Mylovanov concluded.

