Facts

06:25 01.04.2019

Ukraine-Russia Friendship Treaty expires on April 1

2 min read

The Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation expired on April 1, 2019.

The document was signed on May 31, 1997 and became effective after the sides exchanged instruments of ratification on April 1, 1999.

The Treaty was automatically extended every 10 years, and if any of the parties wanted to terminate the agreement, it had to notify the other party six months prior to the end of the following decade.

The document outlined the principle of strategic partnership, recognition of the inviolability of existing borders, respect for territorial integrity and mutual obligations not to use their territory to the detriment of each other's security.

On December 6, 2018, Ukrainian parliamentarians approved the termination of the Treaty, which releases Ukraine from any obligation to abide by it and does not affect the rights, obligations or legal status of Ukraine, which arose as a result of the implementation of the Treaty before its termination in accordance with Article 70 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

According to the bill passed by the Ukrainian lawmakers, having launched military aggression against Ukraine, the Russian Federation violated the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership.

On December 10, 2018, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed the bill into law to terminate the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation from April 1, 2019.

In March 2019, six months after Kyiv's announcement of its intention not to prolong the Treaty, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a note from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Tags: #agreement #russia #termination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

05:07 01.04.2019
Russia-Ukraine dialogue may be given chance if Zelensky elected president of Ukraine – Klintsevich

Russia-Ukraine dialogue may be given chance if Zelensky elected president of Ukraine – Klintsevich

22:06 31.03.2019
Poroshenko: Ukrainians spoil Russia's scenario for first round of election, same to be during runoff

Poroshenko: Ukrainians spoil Russia's scenario for first round of election, same to be during runoff

14:21 31.03.2019
Ukrainian political prisoner Balukh kept in penal colony in Tver region – human rights activists

Ukrainian political prisoner Balukh kept in penal colony in Tver region – human rights activists

10:05 31.03.2019
Poltorak: Situation on Russian border complicated, threat of open aggression remains

Poltorak: Situation on Russian border complicated, threat of open aggression remains

08:40 31.03.2019
Twenty-three earlier detained Crimean Tatars transported to Rostov region, to be placed in five detention facilities – Denisova

Twenty-three earlier detained Crimean Tatars transported to Rostov region, to be placed in five detention facilities – Denisova

17:55 30.03.2019
EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

14:33 30.03.2019
SBU reveals weapon supply channel by Russia to UN arms embargo countries

SBU reveals weapon supply channel by Russia to UN arms embargo countries

11:58 30.03.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

16:09 29.03.2019
Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

15:45 29.03.2019
U.S. will never lift anti-Russian sanctions – Medvedev

U.S. will never lift anti-Russian sanctions – Medvedev

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky gets 30.2%, Poroshenko 16.64%, Tymoshenko 13.08% as CEC processes 50.36% of voting protocols – CEC

Presidential elections in Ukraine pass without systematic violations – CEC head

Poroshenko: not Galkin or Petrosyan but Putin will represent Russia at talks

Voter turnout at Ukraine's presidential election at 115 constituencies at 63.81% as of 20:00 – CEC

Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

LATEST

Zelensky with 30.36%, Poroshenko 16.40%, Tymoshenko 13.08% - CEC with 60.28% of voting protocols processed

Govt extends terms of decreased level of payments by heat suppliers, CHPPs to Naftogaz for consumed gas

Boiko leading in two Ukrainian regions, Poroshenko in three, Zelensky in others – CEC with 56.18% of protocols processed

Orthodox Church of Ukraine opens in Slovenia – Embassy

NBU obliges financial companies, postal operators to notify about refusals to settle transactions for persons from sanctions list

Police receive more than 2,000 reports of electoral violations on Sunday – Interior Ministry

Poroshenko's income tops UAH 1.5 bln in 2018 – declaration

No systemic violations recorded during presidential election – Justice minister

Zelensky gets 30.2%, Poroshenko 16.64%, Tymoshenko 13.08% as CEC processes 50.36% of voting protocols – CEC

ZELENSKY GETS 30.2%, POROSHENKO 16.64%, TYMOSHENKO 13.08% AS CEC PROCESSES 50.36% OF VOTING PROTOCOLS - CEC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD