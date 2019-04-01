Ukraine-Russia Friendship Treaty expires on April 1

The Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation expired on April 1, 2019.

The document was signed on May 31, 1997 and became effective after the sides exchanged instruments of ratification on April 1, 1999.

The Treaty was automatically extended every 10 years, and if any of the parties wanted to terminate the agreement, it had to notify the other party six months prior to the end of the following decade.

The document outlined the principle of strategic partnership, recognition of the inviolability of existing borders, respect for territorial integrity and mutual obligations not to use their territory to the detriment of each other's security.

On December 6, 2018, Ukrainian parliamentarians approved the termination of the Treaty, which releases Ukraine from any obligation to abide by it and does not affect the rights, obligations or legal status of Ukraine, which arose as a result of the implementation of the Treaty before its termination in accordance with Article 70 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

According to the bill passed by the Ukrainian lawmakers, having launched military aggression against Ukraine, the Russian Federation violated the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership.

On December 10, 2018, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed the bill into law to terminate the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation from April 1, 2019.

In March 2019, six months after Kyiv's announcement of its intention not to prolong the Treaty, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a note from the Russian Foreign Ministry.