Vyshinsky has no health complaints – ombudsperson Denisova

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said that she visited RIA Novosti Ukraine director Kirill Vyshinsky in a Kyiv remand prison on Sunday.

"During a monitoring visit to a Kyiv detention facility, I went to Kirill Vyshinsky's cell. I have made sure that he has no health complaints. Kirill is just waiting for a dental treatment," Denisova wrote on Facebook.

Denisova also revealed that Vyshinsky was going to vote at the Ukrainian presidential election on Sunday. When asked the question, "Vyshinsky said that he won't waive his constitutional right," she said.

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) detained Vyshinsky in Kyiv on May 15, 2018. The offices of RIA Novosti Ukraine were searched. Vyshinsky was officially notified that he is a suspect in a criminal case opened under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Ukrainian Penal Code (treason).

On May 16, 2018, Vyshinsky was taken to Kherson, where the city court remanded him in custody. The court later extended the period of pre-trial detention several times and the court of appeals confirmed the decisions.

On March 6, 2019, the prosecutor of the Kyiv-based Crimea Autonomous Republic sent a letter of indictment for Vyshinsky to Kyiv's Podilsky District Court for consideration on the substance.

On March 14, Vyshinsky was transferred to Kyiv.

Russia considers the Vyshinsky case political and demands his release.