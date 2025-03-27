Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:15 27.03.2025

Ombudsman's Office presents report on situation in Ukrainian military zone

2 min read
Ombudsman's Office presents report on situation in Ukrainian military zone

The Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine presented a Special Report on the situation in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation on Thursday, March 27, in Kyiv.

"The special report is the first thorough study that systematizes the fact that the Russian Federation is occupying Ukrainian territories, the crimes they are committing there. This is not just a list of violations, but an understanding of the methods, tactics and strategies of the occupier," said Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets at the presentation of the report.

According to Lubinets, the report was the first official document of the Ukrainian government with an analysis of the stages of the Russian Federation’s preparation for the occupation of Ukrainian territories and the establishment of occupation power.

This document was prepared by the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine with the support of civil society and representatives of state authorities, in particular the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the State Border Guard Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. In total, more than 100 people were involved in the working group.

The report consists of four sections and covers the actions and policies of the Russian Federation that preceded the occupation; the use of gross human rights violations by the occupation authorities to subjugate the civilian population; systemic practices of human rights violations while maintaining control over territories; and responses to and counteraction to Russian aggression at the national and international levels.

In addition, the report also included recommendations for government agencies and international partners to counter Russian policies.

As the ombudsman noted, the date of the presentation was not chosen by chance. It was on March 27, 11 years ago, that the first resolution of the UN General Assembly on the territorial integrity of Ukraine was adopted.

"Then this resolution confirmed the sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of our state. In fact, this resolution became the first official legal response of the international community to the illegal actions of the Russian Federation, to the illegal occupation of Ukrainian Crimea by Russia," he said.

Tags: #report #ombudsman #territories

MORE ABOUT

20:31 27.03.2025
Ukraine returns more than 1,200 children under Bring Kids Back UA program

Ukraine returns more than 1,200 children under Bring Kids Back UA program

19:11 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Most difficult thing with Russia is issue of territories and ceasefire as they don’t want to end the war

Zelenskyy: Most difficult thing with Russia is issue of territories and ceasefire as they don’t want to end the war

11:22 22.03.2025
Witkoff calls key issue of conflict willingness to recognize territories as Russian, considering 'referendum' held by Russia

Witkoff calls key issue of conflict willingness to recognize territories as Russian, considering 'referendum' held by Russia

15:39 15.03.2025
Issue of territories after ceasefire will make it possible to end the war, but Ukraine won’t recognize occupied areas as Russian – Zelenskyy

Issue of territories after ceasefire will make it possible to end the war, but Ukraine won’t recognize occupied areas as Russian – Zelenskyy

12:51 13.03.2025
Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war again – Lubinets

Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war again – Lubinets

20:22 12.03.2025
AFU General Staff: 66 clashes reported over day; enemy is most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk axes

AFU General Staff: 66 clashes reported over day; enemy is most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk axes

13:41 24.02.2025
Ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC over alleged execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russians

Ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC over alleged execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russians

20:21 03.01.2025
Ombudsman on UN report: Certain conclusions about Ukraine are erroneous

Ombudsman on UN report: Certain conclusions about Ukraine are erroneous

21:10 05.12.2024
AFU General Staff: situation tense, 106 military clashes recorded

AFU General Staff: situation tense, 106 military clashes recorded

12:56 04.11.2024
Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on front situation

Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on front situation

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on results of Paris summit: We aren’t going to give up our lands and independence, which is bad signal for Putin

Two people killed, four injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

Europe's participation at negotiating table regarding end of war without alternative, Europe to be represented by France and Britain – Zelenskyy

Healey to chair new Ukraine defence contact group meeting on April 11 –

Lifting sanctions on Russia now would be disaster for diplomacy - Zelenskyy at summit in Paris

LATEST

Zelenskyy on results of Paris summit: We aren’t going to give up our lands and independence, which is bad signal for Putin

Ukraine hasn’t yet discussed with USA what they can provide for security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Russia violates agreement on mutual cessation of strikes on energy facilities during night shelling of Kherson, waiting for US reaction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I am not afraid of any negotiation format, but Putin not ready for direct negotiations

Two people killed, four injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

Europe's participation at negotiating table regarding end of war without alternative, Europe to be represented by France and Britain – Zelenskyy

Healey to chair new Ukraine defence contact group meeting on April 11 –

Lifting sanctions on Russia now would be disaster for diplomacy - Zelenskyy at summit in Paris

Zelenskyy: Stabilization on front is reliable basis for diplomacy

UK and France to discuss needs for possible contingent with Ukrainian colleagues – Macron

AD
AD
Empire School
AD