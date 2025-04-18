Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:35 18.04.2025

EU Foreign Ministers to visit Kyiv on May 9 – French Foreign Minister

1 min read

European Foreign Ministers will visit Kyiv on Europe Day on May 9, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, noting that he also plans to come.

"European Foreign Ministers will meet in Kyiv on May 9... I will definitely be there," he said on the air of the French TV channel LCI.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhy, reported that Minister Andriy Sybiha, during an online speech at the Council of EU Foreign Ministers, invited his colleagues to visit Ukraine on May 9 as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

Tags: #europe_day #visit

