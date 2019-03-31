Zelensky ready for debate with Poroshenko

Volodymyr Zelensky, the candidate for the presidency of Ukraine, the showman, has said he was ready for debate with incumbent president Petro Poroshenko.

"I am ready. I am an open person, I am ready for any interview. I have very little time in my life," Zelensky said at a briefing at the headquarters in Kyiv, asked whether he is ready for debate with Poroshenko.

Earlier on Sunday Poroshenko expressed opinion that before the second round of the presidential elections there must be a pre-election debate of candidates.