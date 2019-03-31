Poroshenko: not Galkin or Petrosyan but Putin will represent Russia at talks

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, appealing to young voters who want changes in the country, called them to unite, noting that his task was to win the trust of young people.

"I want to address the younger generation today, those who are less than 30 now. You see changes in the country, but you want the changes to be closer and faster. I fully share your desire," Poroshenko said in a statement.

According to him, to achieve qualitative changes, it is necessary to unite and not to waste time.

"I fully understand the motives of your discontent. I heard you and I ask you to hear me too. Everything that we have been doing for five years, by and large, is for the future of Ukraine, for the future generation," Poroshenko said.

He stressed that it is young people who decide who will be the commander-in-chief, who will negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Western partners.

"And not Maxim Galkin or Yevgeny Petrosyan will represent Russia [at the talks]. So that you know, just in case, Putin will represent Russia," the president added.

"My task is to win your confidence," Poroshenko said.