U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

The U.S. Embassy announces close monitoring of developments regarding PrivatBank.

"We are closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank. Its nationalization was a milestone in economic reform and the fight against corruption," the U.S. Embassy to Ukraine said on Twitter.

As reported, with the approach of the presidential elections in Ukraine, which will be held on March 31, discussions have begun about the possibility of revising the decision to nationalize PrivatBank.

As reported, the Government of Ukraine, on the proposal of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of whom at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, decided to nationalize this largest Ukrainian financial institution on December 18, 2016.

According to the NBU, as of January 1, 2019, PrivatBank was ranked 1st in terms of total assets (UAH 525.248 billion) among 77 banks operating in the country.