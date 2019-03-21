Facts

17:23 21.03.2019

U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

1 min read
U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

The U.S. Embassy announces close monitoring of developments regarding PrivatBank.

"We are closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank. Its nationalization was a milestone in economic reform and the fight against corruption," the U.S. Embassy to Ukraine said on Twitter.

As reported, with the approach of the presidential elections in Ukraine, which will be held on March 31, discussions have begun about the possibility of revising the decision to nationalize PrivatBank.

As reported, the Government of Ukraine, on the proposal of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of whom at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, decided to nationalize this largest Ukrainian financial institution on December 18, 2016.

According to the NBU, as of January 1, 2019, PrivatBank was ranked 1st in terms of total assets (UAH 525.248 billion) among 77 banks operating in the country.

Tags: #usa #privatbank #ukraine #us_embassy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:21 21.03.2019
One KIA, one WIA in Donbas on Thursday – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas on Thursday – JFO HQ

18:13 21.03.2019
European Parliament to hold debates on 5th anniversary of Crimea's occupation – Poroshenko

European Parliament to hold debates on 5th anniversary of Crimea's occupation – Poroshenko

17:58 21.03.2019
Cabinet expects Naftogaz to increase gas production by 10.3% in 2019

Cabinet expects Naftogaz to increase gas production by 10.3% in 2019

16:39 21.03.2019
Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

16:39 21.03.2019
Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

14:55 21.03.2019
Uber launches Uber Green service in Kyiv offering rides in electric cars

Uber launches Uber Green service in Kyiv offering rides in electric cars

14:53 21.03.2019
Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

12:57 21.03.2019
Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

12:36 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

11:35 21.03.2019
SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas on Thursday – JFO HQ

European Parliament to hold debates on 5th anniversary of Crimea's occupation – Poroshenko

Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

PGO Chief Lutsenko's allegations regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch untrue, attempt to smear her reputation – Representative of U.S. State Dept.

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

LATEST

Police register about 500 reports on likely bribery of voters since start of presidential election campaign

PGO Chief Lutsenko's allegations regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch untrue, attempt to smear her reputation – Representative of U.S. State Dept.

Russia's threats to target NATO member states are unacceptable

ICRC sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

Lutsenko says U.S. ambassador to Ukraine gave him list of persons who should not be investigated

Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

Kyiv imposes sanctions on State Duma Speaker Volodin

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against legal entities, individuals involved in Russian aggression in relation to Crimea and Donbas

Moskalkova satisfied with Ukrainian court ruling on Vyshinsky's lawyer appeal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD