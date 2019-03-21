SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

Ukraine's SkyUp airline will service flights from Zaporizhia to Barcelona and from Kharkiv to Barcelona, Larnaca, Rimini and Kutaisi, the airline has reported.

Flights Zaporizhia-Barcelona and Kharkiv-Barcelona will be serviced from May 25, 2019 on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the price of one-way tickets without luggage starts from UAH 2,875 and UAH 3,025, respectively.

Flights Kharkiv-Larnaca will be operated from May 30 on Thursdays, the price of one-way tickets starts from UAH 2,346.

Flights Kharkiv-Rimini will be launched from June 2 on Sundays, the one-way ticket price starts from UAH 2,617, Kharkiv-Kutaisi – also from June 2 on Tuesdays and Fridays, with one-way tickets price starting from UAH 2,210.

In October 2018, SkyUp received a Third Country Operators (TCO) certificate that allows flying to 28 countries of the European Union, as well as to Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

SkyUp Airline LLC was registered in Kyiv in June 2016. The founder of SkyUp was ACS-Ukraine belonging to Tetiana Alba and Yuriy Alba, who also own JoinUp! tour operator.