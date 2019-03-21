Facts

11:35 21.03.2019

SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

1 min read
SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

Ukraine's SkyUp airline will service flights from Zaporizhia to Barcelona and from Kharkiv to Barcelona, Larnaca, Rimini and Kutaisi, the airline has reported.

Flights Zaporizhia-Barcelona and Kharkiv-Barcelona will be serviced from May 25, 2019 on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the price of one-way tickets without luggage starts from UAH 2,875 and UAH 3,025, respectively.

Flights Kharkiv-Larnaca will be operated from May 30 on Thursdays, the price of one-way tickets starts from UAH 2,346.

Flights Kharkiv-Rimini will be launched from June 2 on Sundays, the one-way ticket price starts from UAH 2,617, Kharkiv-Kutaisi – also from June 2 on Tuesdays and Fridays, with one-way tickets price starting from UAH 2,210.

In October 2018, SkyUp received a Third Country Operators (TCO) certificate that allows flying to 28 countries of the European Union, as well as to Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

SkyUp Airline LLC was registered in Kyiv in June 2016. The founder of SkyUp was ACS-Ukraine belonging to Tetiana Alba and Yuriy Alba, who also own JoinUp! tour operator.

Tags: #flights #zaporizhia #skyup #kharkiv #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:23 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

16:39 21.03.2019
Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

16:39 21.03.2019
Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

14:55 21.03.2019
Uber launches Uber Green service in Kyiv offering rides in electric cars

Uber launches Uber Green service in Kyiv offering rides in electric cars

14:53 21.03.2019
Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

12:57 21.03.2019
Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

12:36 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

10:25 21.03.2019
Lutsenko says U.S. ambassador to Ukraine gave him list of persons who should not be investigated

Lutsenko says U.S. ambassador to Ukraine gave him list of persons who should not be investigated

10:21 21.03.2019
Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

09:40 21.03.2019
Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

PGO Chief Lutsenko's allegations regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch untrue, attempt to smear her reputation – Representative of U.S. State Dept.

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

Russia's threats to target NATO member states are unacceptable

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

LATEST

Police register about 500 reports on likely bribery of voters since start of presidential election campaign

PGO Chief Lutsenko's allegations regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch untrue, attempt to smear her reputation – Representative of U.S. State Dept.

Russia's threats to target NATO member states are unacceptable

ICRC sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

Kyiv imposes sanctions on State Duma Speaker Volodin

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against legal entities, individuals involved in Russian aggression in relation to Crimea and Donbas

Moskalkova satisfied with Ukrainian court ruling on Vyshinsky's lawyer appeal

Ukraine takes 60 convicts from ORLO – Denisova

Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV successfully completes test flight in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD