Poroshenko: 10th Mountain Assault Brigade destroys five enemy weapons with Stugna-P anti-tank system in 2019

Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade has since the start of 2019 destroyed five pieces of equipment of Russia-led armed groups in eastern Ukraine with the domestically produced Stugna-P anti-tank weapon system," Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

Appearing at Ivano-Frankivsk region's regional development council in Kolomyia on Tuesday, the president recognized the accomplishments of the Ivano-Frankivsk brigade in Donbas. He said the brigade has distinguished itself near Marynka, Popasna and Zolote and is carrying out combat missions in eastern Ukraine.

"Now the special composition of the brigade once again performs the combat mission in the east and is leading in the destruction of Russian military equipment. Since the beginning of the year, the brigade used the Stugna anti-tank weapon system to destroy five enemy weapons, which, in violation of the Minsk agreements, opened fire at our positions," Poroshenko said.

The president also said that the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade has carried out more than 100 combat missions in order to fulfill a wide range of tasks, including the destruction of ground targets and to provide air support for ground units.