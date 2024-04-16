Facts

17:30 16.04.2024

EU Council to discuss weapons supply to Ukraine on Apr 22

EU Council to discuss weapons supply to Ukraine on Apr 22

Arms supplies to Ukraine will be the subject of discussion at the EU Foreign Affairs Council on April 22 in Luxembourg with the participation of defense ministers, Spokesperson for the EU Foreign Diplomatic Service Peter Stano has said.

"The Ukraine issue will be discussed. So, we are aware about the needs and we are trying to cover the needs with whatever the member states can provide. But ultimately it is in the hands of the member states what they send to Ukraine at what point in time," he said at a press briefing in Brussels on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, the EU member states are doing all they can to help Ukraine defend itself. He recalled that the EU has been providing unprecedented assistance to Ukraine foe the third year running.

According to the information on the website of the EU Council, the foreign and defense ministers will discuss the situation in Ukraine on April 22 after an informal exchange of views via videoconference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The subsequent debate will take place in the presence of the EU foreign and defense ministers at a joint meeting.

