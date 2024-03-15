Scholz announces creation of coalition of allies for long-range artillery for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the creation of a coalition of Ukrainian allies on long-range weapons.

"We are creating a new coalition of long-range artillery forces," Chancellor Scholz said at a press conference along with French Head of State Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin, Le Monde reported.

Scholz said the three countries agreed to more intensive cooperation in military support for Ukraine.

"Among other things, we will now purchase even more weapons for Ukraine – on the entire world market," Scholz said after the meeting of the so-called Weimar Triangle.

Scholz also said interest from frozen Russian assets would finance weapons purchases.