Facts

19:02 15.03.2024

Scholz announces creation of coalition of allies for long-range artillery for Ukraine

1 min read
Scholz announces creation of coalition of allies for long-range artillery for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the creation of a coalition of Ukrainian allies on long-range weapons.

"We are creating a new coalition of long-range artillery forces," Chancellor Scholz said at a press conference along with French Head of State Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin, Le Monde reported.

Scholz said the three countries agreed to more intensive cooperation in military support for Ukraine.

"Among other things, we will now purchase even more weapons for Ukraine – on the entire world market," Scholz said after the meeting of the so-called Weimar Triangle.

Scholz also said interest from frozen Russian assets would finance weapons purchases.

Tags: #weapons #coalition

MORE ABOUT

18:17 06.03.2024
Zelenskyy on supply of long-range weapons by partners: There can be no shortage of courage

Zelenskyy on supply of long-range weapons by partners: There can be no shortage of courage

14:54 29.02.2024
In Feb, Ukraine's Defense Ministry adopts 60 types of weapons into service with AFU

In Feb, Ukraine's Defense Ministry adopts 60 types of weapons into service with AFU

18:06 26.02.2024
Ukraine has 10-year perspective of military defense support with finance, weapons, technology from partners – Shmyhal

Ukraine has 10-year perspective of military defense support with finance, weapons, technology from partners – Shmyhal

12:55 20.02.2024
Bulgaria asks NATO for funding to send 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, but deliveries delayed

Bulgaria asks NATO for funding to send 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, but deliveries delayed

19:01 30.01.2024
In North Korea, Putin to negotiate to increase volume of arms supplies to Russia – Budanov

In North Korea, Putin to negotiate to increase volume of arms supplies to Russia – Budanov

20:33 29.01.2024
Hungary doesn’t intend to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, but will provide humanitarian assistance – Szijjarto

Hungary doesn’t intend to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, but will provide humanitarian assistance – Szijjarto

17:38 25.01.2024
Ukrainian Defense Ministry: Sweden, UK join Coalition of drones

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: Sweden, UK join Coalition of drones

12:08 24.01.2024
Ukraine will have more long-range weapons - Defense Ministry after Ramstein-18

Ukraine will have more long-range weapons - Defense Ministry after Ramstein-18

14:48 19.01.2024
Kuleba urges West to take seriously suppression of Russia’s ability to produce weapons

Kuleba urges West to take seriously suppression of Russia’s ability to produce weapons

11:12 12.01.2024
Zelenskyy: Partners hand over to Ukraine ‘some long-range weapons’ that destroyed 26 helicopters, 12 Russia’s aircraft over day

Zelenskyy: Partners hand over to Ukraine ‘some long-range weapons’ that destroyed 26 helicopters, 12 Russia’s aircraft over day

AD

HOT NEWS

France, Germany, Poland are united, determined to never let Russia win – Macron

Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

LATEST

France, Germany, Poland are united, determined to never let Russia win – Macron

G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

Umerov, US Institute of Peace Vice President discuss Ukraine's military needs

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

Zelenskyy, Defense Forces leadership identify enemy's most vulnerable spots

Death toll from missile attack on Odesa rises to 19 – Kostin

Synehubov: As result of enemy attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, dormitory destroyed, hospital damaged

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD