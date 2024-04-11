Facts

21:12 11.04.2024

Zelenskyy on preparation of summer mobilization in Russia: It’s critically important that each of partners fulfils promise to supply weapons and shells to Ukraine

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that against the background of the upcoming summer mobilization in Russia, it is critically important that each of Ukraine's allies and partners fulfill their promises to it to supply weapons and shells.

"I have clearly outlined what Putin plans to do this year [to mobilize 300,000 military personnel by June 1]. We have sufficient intelligence information. It is critically important that each of the partners fulfill the promise of supplying weapons and shells [to Ukraine], as well as our agreements on joint production," Zelenskyy said at a press conference following the Trimorya summit in Vilnius.

As he noted, "Russian missiles are hitting every day and the number of promises is increasing every day, every day Ukrainian soldiers at the front withstand the brutal pressure of Russian artillery and guided Russian aerial bombs."

"Reality should finally begin to match the words," the President said, thanking those partners who are implementing the agreements.

"It saves many lives. And we must do everything without wasting time so that our forces become even greater. The supply of weapons, production, finance, we discussed all this today. Right now, this year, we must concentrate all our potential on protecting Ukraine and the independence of every nation bordering Russia," Zelenskyy said.

In early April, the President of Ukraine announced that Russia was preparing to mobilize 300,000 of its military by June 1.

