Ukraine, Poland conduct searches in connection with purchase of weapons at inflated prices - NABU

On Tuesday, April 9, searches were carried out in Ukraine and Poland as part of a case about the possible purchase of weapons at inflated prices in April 2022 - February 2023.

“Investigative actions are aimed at studying the supply chain of foreign weapons and verifying information about a possible artificial increase in their cost through the participation of intermediary companies registered outside of Ukraine,” the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reports on Telegram.

It is noted that joint investigative actions became possible thanks to the cooperation of the NABU and the SAPO with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the department for combating criminal terrorism and homicide of the metropolitan police department of the Republic of Poland within the framework of the international legal assistance mechanism.

The collected evidence will be used by NABU detectives to provide a legal assessment of the actions of officials. The investigation is ongoing.

The incumbent leadership of the Ministry of Defense actively promotes the NABU criminal investigation.