Facts

12:26 09.04.2024

Ukraine, Poland conduct searches in connection with purchase of weapons at inflated prices - NABU

1 min read
Ukraine, Poland conduct searches in connection with purchase of weapons at inflated prices - NABU

On Tuesday, April 9, searches were carried out in Ukraine and Poland as part of a case about the possible purchase of weapons at inflated prices in April 2022 - February 2023.

“Investigative actions are aimed at studying the supply chain of foreign weapons and verifying information about a possible artificial increase in their cost through the participation of intermediary companies registered outside of Ukraine,” the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reports on Telegram.

It is noted that joint investigative actions became possible thanks to the cooperation of the NABU and the SAPO with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the department for combating criminal terrorism and homicide of the metropolitan police department of the Republic of Poland within the framework of the international legal assistance mechanism.

The collected evidence will be used by NABU detectives to provide a legal assessment of the actions of officials. The investigation is ongoing.

The incumbent leadership of the Ministry of Defense actively promotes the NABU criminal investigation.

Tags: #poland #ukraine #weapons #nabu

MORE ABOUT

11:53 08.04.2024
EU ambassadors to continue discussing restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports on Monday

EU ambassadors to continue discussing restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports on Monday

20:33 05.04.2024
Truck passage partially restored at Hrebenne-Rava Ruska BCP – State Border Guard Service

Truck passage partially restored at Hrebenne-Rava Ruska BCP – State Border Guard Service

20:07 05.04.2024
Poland fines some companies for importing Ukrainian food, falsifying data on their quality, origin

Poland fines some companies for importing Ukrainian food, falsifying data on their quality, origin

19:45 05.04.2024
Join UP! opens first agency under franchising program in Poland

Join UP! opens first agency under franchising program in Poland

12:41 04.04.2024
Latvia plans to soon send first batch of drones to Ukraine worth EUR 1 mln – PM

Latvia plans to soon send first batch of drones to Ukraine worth EUR 1 mln – PM

20:49 03.04.2024
Seven members of organized group led by ex-adviser for President's Office notified of suspicion

Seven members of organized group led by ex-adviser for President's Office notified of suspicion

20:40 03.04.2024
Centravis supplies pipes to Gdańsk shipbuilding company Remontowa

Centravis supplies pipes to Gdańsk shipbuilding company Remontowa

19:43 03.04.2024
Stoltenberg: All allies agree on need for greater role of NATO in coordinating support for Ukraine

Stoltenberg: All allies agree on need for greater role of NATO in coordinating support for Ukraine

15:58 03.04.2024
Ukraine counts on Finland's experience, capabilities for speeding up construction of bomb shelters

Ukraine counts on Finland's experience, capabilities for speeding up construction of bomb shelters

15:36 03.04.2024
Ukraine, Finland sign agreement on security commitments, long-term support

Ukraine, Finland sign agreement on security commitments, long-term support

AD

HOT NEWS

Three people injured as Russia shells Slovyansk

Kharkiv should get lighter schedules for power outages – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv Operational Group's area of responsibility, presents defenders with awards

One woman killed as Russia shells Semenivka in Chernihiv region – local authorities

At least three people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv center – Terekhov

LATEST

Three people injured as Russia shells Slovyansk

Govt terminates agreements with Belarus on cooperation in border regions, interregional and cross-border cooperation

Occupation forces shell coastal zone in Odesa region, consequences being clarified – South Defense Forces

USA provides Ukraine with 5,000 firearms seized during transportation from Iran to Yemen

Kharkiv should get lighter schedules for power outages – Zelenskyy

IAEA reports another attack on Zaporizhia NPP site by drones

Three people injured, child might be under rubble after Russia's air strike against Kostiantynivka – State Emergency Service

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv Operational Group's area of responsibility, presents defenders with awards

One woman killed as Russia shells Semenivka in Chernihiv region – local authorities

At least three people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv center – Terekhov

AD
AD
AD
AD