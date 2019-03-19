Facts

10:04 19.03.2019

Poroshenko: No one other than state will have monopoly on use of armed forces

Poroshenko: No one other than state will have monopoly on use of armed forces

Ukraine does not have and will not have any private armies, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said.

"The Ukrainian president's position is absolutely clear-cut today – Ukraine doesn't have, didn't have and won't have any private armies," Poroshenko said during the Freedom of Speech program aired by the ICTV television station.

In 2014, when "the known oligarchs" tried to create such armies, resolute steps were taken to prevent that, he said.

"The same position will be demonstrated in 2019 as well. No one other than the state will have a monopoly on the use of armed forces," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #poroshenko #armies
