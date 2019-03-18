Facts

12:20 18.03.2019

SBU unmasks Crimea native compromised by Russian special forces

1 min read
SBU unmasks Crimea native compromised by Russian special forces

Counter-intelligence agents of Ukraine's SBU State Security Service have identified a native of Crimea who was enlisted by Russian special services to gather information about Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kherson region.

The SBU's press center on Monday said it had established that agents of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Sevastopol enlisted a Crimea native, given the nom de guerre Night (Noch). His mission was to collect and report information about the locations of Ukrainian army equipment in Kherson region, members of the Right Sector volunteer organization and leaders of Crimean Tatars belonging to the Asker association and Chelebidzhikhan volunteer battalion.

SBU agents documented that the involvement of the Ukrainian to confidential cooperation to the detriment of the state security of Ukraine occurred during his departure to Russia-occupied Crimea. Russian special services compromised the person, in addition to using physical and psychological pressure against the person and threatening the person's family. Russian agents forced the person to testify falsely about alleged preparations of Ukrainian socio-political organizations in Crimea.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 111 (high treason) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

Tags: #crimea #russia #ukraine #sbu #forces
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 18.03.2019
Jailed journalist Vyshinsky moved from Kherson to Kyiv on March 14

Jailed journalist Vyshinsky moved from Kherson to Kyiv on March 14

18:38 18.03.2019
Infrastructure Ministry to develop Vietnamese port Lotus as logistics center for Ukrainian goods

Infrastructure Ministry to develop Vietnamese port Lotus as logistics center for Ukrainian goods

15:38 18.03.2019
Some 30,000 people got measles in Ukraine, 11 died from it since beginning of year

Some 30,000 people got measles in Ukraine, 11 died from it since beginning of year

15:22 18.03.2019
Net sale of currency by NBU last week totals $94.5 mln

Net sale of currency by NBU last week totals $94.5 mln

14:42 18.03.2019
Tymoshenko promises to bring Poroshenko, his entourage to justice

Tymoshenko promises to bring Poroshenko, his entourage to justice

14:33 18.03.2019
NATO urges Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine

NATO urges Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine

14:16 18.03.2019
Poroshenko to raise Ukraine-EU power interconnection project at meetings with EU leaders on March 20

Poroshenko to raise Ukraine-EU power interconnection project at meetings with EU leaders on March 20

12:59 18.03.2019
Poroshenko confident of his victory in elections, declaring them 'honest'

Poroshenko confident of his victory in elections, declaring them 'honest'

12:58 18.03.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed amid Donbas hostilities on Monday – Defense ministry

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid Donbas hostilities on Monday – Defense ministry

12:24 18.03.2019
Canadian Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to release political prisoners, lift ban on Mejlis in Crimea

Canadian Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to release political prisoners, lift ban on Mejlis in Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fake firms depositing money with PrivatBank to buy votes for Poroshenko – Batkivschyna

NATO urges Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine

Poroshenko to raise Ukraine-EU power interconnection project at meetings with EU leaders on March 20

Poroshenko confident of his victory in elections, declaring them 'honest'

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid Donbas hostilities on Monday – Defense ministry

LATEST

Fake firms depositing money with PrivatBank to buy votes for Poroshenko – Batkivschyna

Only Boeing 737 MAX in operation in Kazakhstan to remain grounded pending probe into Ethiopia crash

Zelensky's associates to keep parallel count of votes in Ukrainian presidential election

Klimkin stands for introduction of dual citizenship for Ukrainian Diaspora

EU makes statement in connection with 5th anniversary of Crimea's illegal annexation by Russia

Groysman to visit Ternopil region on Tuesday

Poroshenko vows not to allow presidential election in Ukraine to be disrupted

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision which foresees audit of Ukroboronprom involving intl experts

Poroshenko announces success of decentralization reform

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision which foresees audit of Ukroboronprom involving intl experts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD