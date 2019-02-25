Facts

19:01 25.02.2019

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Ukrainian singer Maruv (Hanna Korsun) who was declared the winner of the National Selection "Vidbir" for Eurovision 2019 in Israel will not participate in the international song contest, UA:PBC will select another contestant, correspondent of UA:Ukrainian Radio Volodymyr Fomichov said.

"Maruv will not go to Eurovision. Tomorrow our company will begin choosing a new participant who will represent our country at that song contest," Fomichov wrote on Facebook.

