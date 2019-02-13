Poltorak to visit NATO Headquarters Feb 13-14

A delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, led by Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak, will visit NATO Headquarters in Brussels (Belgium) on February 13-14.

The Ukrainian delegation will take part in the events at the meeting of the NATO North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers of NATO member states, the press service of the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

During the visit, Poltorak will hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with the defense ministers of the bloc's member states.