Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

The United States Institute of Peace hosted a round table with the participation of authoritative experts, members of parliament, the U.S. Department of State, international organizations and representatives of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine, during which the possibilities and risks of Donbas de-occupation plan were discussed, and its main paradigms were formulated, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has said.

"The U.S. Institute of Peace has held a round table with the participation of authoritative experts, members of parliament, the U.S. Department of State and international organizations. They openly discussed the possibilities and risks of the Donbas de-occupation plan. The beginning of the international dialogue is a crucial step towards the implementation of our plan ... 16 ambassadors, Department of State representatives, and experts together formulated the main paradigms," Avakov wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday night.