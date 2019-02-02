Facts

17:08 02.02.2019

Ten contestants from seven countries pass first phase of contest to select Memorial Center Babi Yar project in Kyiv

2 min read
Ten contestants from seven countries pass first phase of contest to select Memorial Center Babi Yar project in Kyiv

Ten contestants from seven countries have passed the first stage of the contest to select the best project of the Memorial Center Babi Yar (Babyn Yar) in Kyiv.

"We have selected 10 applicants," Director General of the Holocaust Memorial Center for Babi Yar Hennadiy Verbylenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

Director of Phase Eins consulting company Benjamin Hossbach said that 165 applications from 35 countries were submitted to the contest. The ten candidates selected include two teams from the United States, two from Germany, two from Austria, one each from the Netherlands, Denmark and France, and one company from Ukraine – BURO architects.

For 10 days, the jury awaits a response from the contestants.

"They received a message that they were selected and we are waiting for confirmation... The jury will meet again to select four or six of them with the greatest potential and who can continue to work further and design. The result will be on July 29," Hossbach said.

In turn, Verbylenko informed that the construction of the center's building and its internal elements, as well as the design of the landscape park, is envisaged.

"It will be possible to determine the exact financing needs after the end of the contest, when the winner is chosen, and we will see the architectural solution that we will have to implement in Kyiv. These figures are roughly in the range of $80-100 million," the director general said.

According to him, private sponsors and international organizations will become sources of financing.

Asked about the financial participation of the state in this project, Verbylenko said: "Today we do not have funding from the state or from the city budget."

Tags: #memorial #kyiv
AD

MORE ABOUT

Two-storey building belonging to monastery complex of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on fire

Moscow gives no official information about captured Ukrainian sailors to Kyiv

Kyiv not going to ask Budapest how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory – Klimkin

Over 20 lawmakers receive housing refunds although own houses in Kyiv, probe under way - Lutsenko

Square near Russian Embassy in Kyiv named after Nemtsov

Kyiv Patriarchate says date of church unification assembly not confirmed yet

First international serial to be filmed in Kyiv — Klitschko

Minsk, Kyiv have trusting relations - Lukashenko

Kyiv applies to host Manifesta contemporary art Biennial in 2022

Samopomich faction in Kyiv City Council dissolved - Husovsky

LATEST

Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, including thanks to economic growth – PM

Head of Football Federation of Mariupol Zhuravliov, economist Novak want to be presidential candidates

CEC decides not to register Symonenko, Solovyev as presidential candidates

Poroshenko earns UAH 16.3 mln in 2017, keeps $25.49 mln in own bank – declaration of presidential candidate

Yatsenyuk advocates successful participation of People's Front in parliamentary election campaign

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas five times – JFO HQ

If Russia not to release detained Ukrainian sailors Washington to stop negotiations with Moscow – Volker

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas twice on Friday

Ukraine's minister for occupied territories criticizes Sajdik's 'peace plan' for Ukraine

Alasania may have been fired for broadcasting Bloc Petro Poroshenko congress — Tymoshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD