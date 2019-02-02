Ten contestants from seven countries pass first phase of contest to select Memorial Center Babi Yar project in Kyiv

Ten contestants from seven countries have passed the first stage of the contest to select the best project of the Memorial Center Babi Yar (Babyn Yar) in Kyiv.

"We have selected 10 applicants," Director General of the Holocaust Memorial Center for Babi Yar Hennadiy Verbylenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

Director of Phase Eins consulting company Benjamin Hossbach said that 165 applications from 35 countries were submitted to the contest. The ten candidates selected include two teams from the United States, two from Germany, two from Austria, one each from the Netherlands, Denmark and France, and one company from Ukraine – BURO architects.

For 10 days, the jury awaits a response from the contestants.

"They received a message that they were selected and we are waiting for confirmation... The jury will meet again to select four or six of them with the greatest potential and who can continue to work further and design. The result will be on July 29," Hossbach said.

In turn, Verbylenko informed that the construction of the center's building and its internal elements, as well as the design of the landscape park, is envisaged.

"It will be possible to determine the exact financing needs after the end of the contest, when the winner is chosen, and we will see the architectural solution that we will have to implement in Kyiv. These figures are roughly in the range of $80-100 million," the director general said.

According to him, private sponsors and international organizations will become sources of financing.

Asked about the financial participation of the state in this project, Verbylenko said: "Today we do not have funding from the state or from the city budget."