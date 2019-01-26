Servicemen from 72nd Chornykh Zaporozhtsiv brigade will be trained under NATO standards

Servicemen from the 72nd Chornykh Zaporozhtsiv separate mechanized brigade will be trained according to NATO standards under the guidance of instructors from the leading armies of the world, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Immediately after the rest and rehabilitation, it is necessary to deploy full-scale training for task performance. I know that your military unit will soon take measures to recruit personnel, acquiring weapons and military equipment. Personnel training will begin under the standards of NATO member states, in particular, under the leadership of instructors of the leading armies of the world," Poroshenko told servicemen of the 72nd mechanized brigade in Bila Tserkva.

According to him, after NATO standards training, large-scale exercises will be held within the brigade.

As reported, Poroshenko met the 72nd mechanized brigade, which returned to the place of permanent deployment from the zone of the joined forces operation.