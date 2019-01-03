Two million Ukrainians already benefited from visa-free regime – Poroshenko

As many as two million Ukrainians have been able to benefit from a visa-free regime with the European Union, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said.

"Two million Ukrainians have already used a visa-free regime with the EU! The visa-free regime does work!" Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on January 3 morning.

The Ukrainian head of state said Ukraine enjoys a visa-free regime with more than 100 countries.

"At present, we have a visa-free regime with more than 100 countries. And we continue to open the world for Ukraine and Ukraine for the world," Poroshenko said.