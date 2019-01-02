Almost 60% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Ukraine's accession to EU at referendum - poll

Almost 60% of Ukrainian citizens are ready at a referendum to vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU and a little over 45% support the country's accession to NATO.

According to a poll conducted by the SOCIS center on December 8-18, if a referendum on Ukraine's accession to the European Union is held in the near future, 58.3% of citizens would vote for EU membership, 21.6% of respondents would not support such entry, 8.1% would not take part in the referendum, and 12% of those polled could not answer the question.

At the same time, 45.5% of respondents are ready to support Ukraine's accession to NATO, 29.4% are against, 8.5% of respondents will not come to the referendum, and 16.6% were undecided.

The survey was conducted among the adult population of Ukraine according to the following criteria: gender, age (from 18 years old), division into regions and the type of settlement (city/village). A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed. The method of collecting primary sociological information is a standardized face-to-face interview at the place of residence of the respondents.