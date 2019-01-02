Facts

10:22 02.01.2019

Almost 60% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Ukraine's accession to EU at referendum - poll

1 min read
Almost 60% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Ukraine's accession to EU at referendum - poll

Almost 60% of Ukrainian citizens are ready at a referendum to vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU and a little over 45% support the country's accession to NATO.

According to a poll conducted by the SOCIS center on December 8-18, if a referendum on Ukraine's accession to the European Union is held in the near future, 58.3% of citizens would vote for EU membership, 21.6% of respondents would not support such entry, 8.1% would not take part in the referendum, and 12% of those polled could not answer the question.

At the same time, 45.5% of respondents are ready to support Ukraine's accession to NATO, 29.4% are against, 8.5% of respondents will not come to the referendum, and 16.6% were undecided.

The survey was conducted among the adult population of Ukraine according to the following criteria: gender, age (from 18 years old), division into regions and the type of settlement (city/village). A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed. The method of collecting primary sociological information is a standardized face-to-face interview at the place of residence of the respondents.

Tags: #eu #nato #ukraine #poll
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Russia extends list of Ukrainian companies, individuals which fall under countersanctions - premier

Russia expands list of Ukrainian individuals, entities subjected to countersanctions - PM

Some 128 settlements in Ukraine cut off power due to poor weather conditions

Ukrainian FM to start processing e-visas for nationals of 52 countries from Jan 1, 2019

Half of Ukrainians not seeing political leader capable of effectively managing country — opinion poll

EU ambassadors confirm consent to extending Russia sanctions

EU requests immediate release of all detained Ukrainian seamen, return of seized vessels

NATO provides Ukraine with strong political and practical support – Stoltenberg

NATO to keep an eye on situation in Sea of Azov — Poroshenko

European Parliament condemns construction of Nord Stream 2, calls to cancel project

LATEST

New OSCE chairperson-in-office to visit Ukraine in two weeks — Klimkin

CEC liquidates all five polling stations in Russia

Justice Ministry submits documents to ECHR on annexation of Crimea, human rights violations

Poroshenko in New Year's greeting: Ukraine goes its own way, nothing should turn us back

Boiko: we will do everything we can for Ukrainians to live in peaceful country in new year

Important is to bring honest people to rule the country in the year bringing hope — Hrytsenko

Militants open fire three times since Dec 31 midnight, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded — ministry of defense

Presidential election campaign officially starts in Ukraine

Russia preparing provocation in Donbas using chemical weapons to discredit Ukraine internationally

Poroshenko signs law doubling zone of Ukrainian control in the Black Sea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD