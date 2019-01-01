CEC liquidates all five polling stations in Russia

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine has eliminated all five foreign polling stations in the territory of the Russian Federation, citizens of Ukraine will be able to vote in the embassies in Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Finland.

The corresponding changes were approved by CEC resolution No. 274 of December 27, 2018, after reviewing the submission from the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

Thus, the Central Election Commission ordered to liquidate polling station No. 900075 (according to CEC resolution No. 67 of April 12, 2012, this is the premises of the Ukrainian Embassy in the Russian Federation in Moscow), No. 900077 (the premises of the General Consulate of Ukraine in Rostov-on-Don), No. 900078 (the premises of the Consulate General of Ukraine in St. Petersburg), No. 900117 (the premises of the Consulate of Ukraine in Yekaterinburg), and No. 900118 (the premises of the Consulate of Ukraine in Novosibirsk).

According to the CEC resolution, all these five polling stations are transferred from the territory of the Russian Federation to the embassies of Ukraine in Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Finland.

As reported, the next presidential elections in Ukraine will be held on March 31, 2019.