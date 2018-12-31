Facts

Militants open fire three times since Dec 31 midnight, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded — ministry of defense

Since midnight on December 31, illegal armed formations have opened fire three times in the Joint Forces Operation's zone, wounding two Ukrainian servicemen, a statement on the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's website says.

"As of 11 a.m., three cases of violation of the ceasefire by Russia-led occupation forces have been registered in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, including the use of large-caliber mortars. (…) Since midnight two of our defenders have been wounded," the statement says.

All the facts of the ceasefire violation by the enemy have been recorded in the Luhansk vector. In particular, at half past midnight, the militants opened fire from automatic grenade launchers at the defenders of the village of Krymske. Half an hour later, the enemy shelling of this settlement was repeated—using 82-mm mortars. At 01:05, the illegal armed groups released eight mines of this caliber towards the Ukrainian positions.

Subsequently, the militants concentrated fire on another part of the Luhansk vector. In particular, the enemy opened fire using a 120 mm caliber mortar and fired three shells in an attempt to inflict losses on the joint forces in the area of the town of Novotoshkivske.

"The servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to the enemy with fire using their duty weapons, without the use of prohibited calibers," the Defense Ministry said.

As for the two wounded Ukrainian servicemen, their health status is characterized as satisfactory, and they have been getting medical assistance.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on December 31, the enemy suffered losses: two militants were eliminated and three more were wounded.

At the moment, the situation in the JFO zone continues to be stable and under control by the Ukrainian units.

As earlier reported, at the last meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, the parties reached an agreement to declare a ceasefire in the JFO zone in Donbas from 00:01 on December 29.

